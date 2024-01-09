Longtime Water Industry Leader Shares Wisdom on Values-Based Leadership in New Book

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when many suffer a crisis of identity and purpose, Nick O. Rowe, retired President of Kentucky American Water and founder and CEO of N.O.R. Solutions , provides keys to living a values-driven life of significance in "The Goodwill Jar: Reflections on Leadership and Legacy." Released nationwide today, the book guides readers to focus on the good in themselves and others to cultivate meaningful relationships across the lifespan.

"Too many young people aren't sure of their purpose or where their values lie, but they have so much potential!" commented Rowe. "This book contains the wisdom gathered from decades of being a servant leader and watching as people and environments responded to positivity and true leadership."

Tapping his own foundation built in childhood and strengthened through rich life experiences, Rowe shares how one's leadership journey begins at a young age. By setting core values early on and learning to fill the "goodwill jar" of others with care and compassion, we set ourselves up for positive relationships and a lasting legacy.

With relatable stories spanning childhood to retirement, Rowe explores the choices we make across the years to either uplift others or diminish them. His central message is that when we open our hearts in love and focus on the good in people, we can transform our lives and the world.

"I believe the next generation is not only going to be better than the last, but they will also be the solution to many of the social problems we face today," Rowe stated. "This book contains wisdom to help our rising leaders build lives of purpose and service."

Now available in print, digital and audio formats, "The Goodwill Jar" promises hope and practical guidance for living a values-based, others-focused life that makes a difference.

About Nick O. Rowe

Nick Rowe ( www.nickorowesolutions.com ), author of The Goodwill Jar: Reflections on Leadership and Legacy, is the founder and principal consultant of N.O.R. Solutions LLC, has served in the capacity of President of Kentucky American Water, Senior Vice President of American Water and other leadership roles for over 35 years. He has occupied a total of 12 board positions, including the position of board chair for the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce from 2019-2020. He has had extensive involvement with 6 civic organizations and professional associations throughout his professional career.

With over 40 years of leadership, operations, management, financial and communications experience, Nick Rowe has dedicated his efforts to building a quality executive coaching firm in N.O. R. Solutions and provides impactful resources to nurture and develop tomorrow's leaders in servant leadership.

About Advantage Media Group

Advantage Media ( www.advantagemedia.com ) offers independent publishing programs and Authority Media™ services purpose-built for transformational business leaders, entrepreneurs, and industry experts who seek to inspire a new generation, ignite social change, and grow their reputation as thought leaders. The company has published more than 2,000 Authors who reside in 12 countries and have translated their books into more than 20 languages.

