LONGUEVUE CAPITAL INVESTS IN TTi LOGISTICS

LongueVue Capital

18 Aug, 2023, 12:53 ET

LVC Partners with Management to Support Growth of a Specialized Transportation & Logistics Platform

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LongueVue Capital ("LVC"), a private equity firm based in New Orleans, is pleased to announce its partnership with Jeff Rossier, CEO & Founder of TTi Logistics ("TTi" or "the Company"), to recapitalize the business and provide growth capital to fund the Company's expansion.

Headquartered in Jacksonville Beach, FL, with its primary distribution center in Fairfield, NJ, TTi is an asset light third-party logistics business that provides white-glove transportation, storage, and installation services for time sensitive high value products and retail displays. TTi provides a broad array of B2B logistics services to support its customers' marketing and fulfilment needs and specializes in sample management, trade shows, special events, retail installations, and healthcare.

Founded in 1996, TTi has experienced significant growth over the past two decades and today serves customers nationally from its two Northeast-based facilities, network of cross-docks and third-party agents across the US and internationally, and corporate headquarters in Florida.

Jeff Rossier commented, "My team and I could not be more excited about our partnership with LongueVue Capital and the opportunities it creates. LVC's culture, experience, industry knowledge, and strategic resources make them the ideal partner for TTi. We are very well positioned to continue our growth trajectory and build upon our past successes to provide even greater value to our customers well into the future."

"A key area of focus for our transportation and logistics strategy at LVC is specialized niche transportation; and with its national network, leading delivery and performance metrics, and a customer base that includes category leaders, TTi represents a compelling opportunity for LVC," commented Scott McWilliams, LVC's Transportation & Logistics Operating Partner. "I am very excited to welcome Jeff and the TTi team to LVC as our third T&L platform in the past two years." 

"LongueVue Capital is thrilled to cement its partnership with TTi," added Ray Jeandron, Managing Partner at LongueVue Capital. "TTi's broad operational capabilities, impressive track record of execution, and customer-centric focus make it a leading provider of white-glove transportation services in a number of strategic end markets. We look forward to working with the team to continue its expansion."

LVC Principal, Austin Rees, and Senior Associate, Baker Saslow, worked alongside Scott McWilliams and Ray Jeandron on the transaction. Abacus Finance provided senior debt financing, and LVC's legal counsel was provided by Norton Rose Fulbright (US) LLP. 

To learn more about TTi Logistics and the Company's services, please visit www.ttitransportservices.com.

For more information regarding LongueVue Capital's Transportation & Logistics investment strategy, please contact Charles Cox, (504) 293-3606, [email protected].

ABOUT LONGUEVUE CAPITAL

Founded in 2001, LongueVue Capital is a New Orleans-based private equity firm focused on providing human and financial capital, leveraging a proven 20+ year track record of partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to drive value creation in middle market companies. Having managed approximately $1 billion of committed capital spanning four funds, coupled with 150 years of combined operating and investing experience, the LVC team is an ideal partner for middle-market companies at inflection points and seeking to maximize value for all stakeholders. LVC has made successful investments in a wide variety of industries including food and beverage, specialty packaging, consumer, healthcare, transportation and logistics, and precision manufacturing.

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected] or call 504-293-3600.

