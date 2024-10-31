LongueVue Capital Launches Innotex Packaging Solutions, Uniting Summit Plastics, ClearView Packaging, and Fredman Packaging

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LongueVue Capital ("LVC") is pleased to announce the launch of Innotex Packaging Solutions ("Innotex" or the "Company"), a new integrated flexible packaging solutions provider uniting Summit Plastics ("Summit"), ClearView Packaging ("ClearView"), and Fredman Packaging ("Fredman"). This strategic rebranding brings together the complementary capabilities of these three companies to form a vertically integrated flexible packaging leader with expertise in blown film production, flexographic printing, adhesive laminations, and converting.

Summit, ClearView, and Fredman have each built a reputation for exceptional customer service and product quality. By integrating their expertise, Innotex strengthens its ability to deliver innovative and comprehensive packaging solutions in a rapidly evolving marketplace. "We are excited to take this next step in our journey by launching Innotex Packaging Solutions, which combines the strengths of Summit, ClearView, and Fredman. This unified platform enables us to provide our customers with greater flexibility and innovation across all aspects of packaging," said Joe Piccione, CEO of Innotex. "As we continue to evolve and adapt to the changing needs of the industry, we look forward to delivering exceptional solutions and service."

Summit Plastics Rebrands as Summit Films, an Innotex Company

As part of this integration, Summit Plastics will now operate as Summit Films, an Innotex company. Based in Summit, Mississippi, Summit Films is celebrating 30 years of producing blown films for industrial materials, food packaging, and shipping applications. "We believe films is more reflective of our core offering, whereas plastic is simply one of our material inputs," Piccione added.

ClearView Packaging to Unify Two Facilities Under a Single Brand

Innotex's converting division will operate as ClearView Packaging, an Innotex company – operating two facilities located in Albany, NY, and Milwaukee, WI. This rebranding streamlines the Company's go-to-market strategy and offers customers greater flexibility, increased capacity, and an expanded national reach for custom converting packaging solutions.

"We are excited to move forward and provide our collective customers an integrated offering while ' inno vating t ogether to create better ex periences in custom packaging,'" said Millie Nuno, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Innotex. "Innotex Packaging Solutions combines the success of three manufacturing facilities under one name to make ordering custom packaging easy through innovation and personalized service."

"LongueVue Capital is committed to helping Innotex strategically scale and deliver exceptional value to its customers," added Ryan Nagim, Managing Partner of LVC. "This brand unification represents a key milestone in our strategy to build a leading flexible packaging platform that can provide unparalleled service and quality in a fast-changing marketplace."

