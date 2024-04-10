Looking for a unique way to celebrate Earth Day? Have an HVAC tune-up!

Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric says homeowners can save energy and money by ensuring their air conditioning systems are running at their most efficient levels

TULSA, Okla., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With Earth Day fast approaching, Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, a leading HVAC and plumbing service company located in Glenpool, Oklahoma, noted that homeowners who keep their heating and air conditioning systems well-maintained help improve their energy efficiency and save money in the process.

Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric says having an air conditioning tune-up will improve the system's energy efficiency and is a great way to celebrate Earth Day on April 22.

"Heating and cooling our homes is usually the largest percentage of any homeowner's utility bill, so keeping your system in its best shape is a great way to help cut energy use," said Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric Vice President and co-owner Cassie Pound. "When your HVAC system is running at its most efficient, it uses less energy and fuel, and that's better for the environment. If you're concerned about your family's impact on the planet, a little bit of preventative maintenance goes a long way."

Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 every year, and people are encouraged to use the day to reflect on ways they can conserve energy and live more sustainable lives to protect the planet. The U.S. Energy Information Administration says that air conditioning accounts for as much as 12% of a home's energy expenditures.

In addition to improving energy efficiency, Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric President and co-owner Oscar Pound said having annual HVAC system tune-ups also helps homeowners prevent costly repairs, keeps their system warranties valid and improves their home's indoor air quality (IAQ).

"When you have regular tune-ups, your HVAC tech will not only clean up and lubricate your system, but they can see what repairs might be coming down the road," he said. "An issue that is a slight problem now can turn into a more expensive one when your system is having to work its hardest in the hottest weather."

Cassie Pound said homeowners can use Earth Day as a reminder to schedule their annual air conditioning maintenance.

"Spring is a great time to schedule an HVAC tune-up," she said. "As it gets hotter, more people will be scheduling air conditioning repairs and installations, so it's more difficult to get a maintenance call scheduled. If you get it done now, you don't have to worry when the weather turns really hot."

