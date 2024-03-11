Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric acquires local, family-owned heating and air conditioning company

The Oklahoma-based HVAC, plumbing and electrical service provider will retain the services of Reed Family Heating & Air Conditioning's owner and comfort technician as part of the acquisition

TULSA, Okla., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, a leading HVAC and plumbing service company located in Glenpool, Oklahoma, announced today that is has acquired Reed Family Heating & Air Conditioning of Tulsa. The company's founder, Marquis Reed, will remain and serve as a master technician.

"This acquisition enhances our strength in the HVAC industry and furthers our presence in the Tulsa market," said Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing Vice President and co-owner Cassie Pound. "We are also privileged to have retained Marquis' services. He will stay on with Quality as a comfort advisor. He is an excellent HVAC service technician, and, with his knowledge, we will be able to build on our history of five-star service in this area."

Reed received his training from Oklahoma State University's Institute of Technology in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, and spent more than 10 years working as a service technician for a few heating and air conditioning companies in Oklahoma before starting Reed Family Heating & Air Conditioning with his wife, JaVonna, in January 2020.

"Marquis built his company by offering inspired customer service," said Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing President and co-owner Oscar Pound. "He treats his customers like family and wants to ensure that he is patient and honest when explaining issues to his clients. We are happy to have retained his knowledge and customer care."

Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing has locations in Glenpool, Tulsa and Bartlesville, Oklahoma, and offers HVAC, air conditioning, plumbing and air quality services. It recently added electrical to its list of services.

About Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric

Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric has provided the residents of the Glenpool and Tulsa, Oklahoma communities with professional heating, cooling and plumbing services since 2014. This locally owned and operated company offers friendly and experienced technicians, industry-leading products and professional residential systems service. Quality's employees are also actively involved in their community and committed to those in need. Every month, the company gives back to the community through donations and volunteer work. For more information about Quality Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, visit https://quality-hc.com/ or call (918) 398-4577.

