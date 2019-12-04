Looking for Last Minute Venues? Tripleseat Recommends these Venues in Boston to Host Your Company's Holiday Party

CONCORD, Mass., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading web-based sales and event management platform, released today five recommended venues across the city of Boston to host a last-minute company holiday party.

As the holiday season vastly greets us, Tripleseat's team of hospitality experts have gathered a list below of the most popular venues to host a holiday party for companies of all sizes. Whether looking for a restaurant to host an intimate dinner, or pub for small bites and booze, Tripleseat has got you covered.

Bostonia Public House : Once served as one of Boston's "great gathering-points of the traders", the Bostonia Public House continues that tradition as a polished restaurant with a vibrant bar atmosphere, delivering the right balance of sociable sophistication. Providing both a polished dining experience and spirited bar environment. Lolita : Whether looking for a sit-down dinner for 35 guests, cocktail party or a complete buyout for up to 200 guests, Lolita is a space unique to Boston and has a seductive charm that is ideal for any next corporate event or celebration. Gaslight : Gaslight offers guests French brasserie cuisine of impeccable quality and improbable value in an informal, old world, is new again setting. With its handcrafted Parisian zinc bar, reclaimed wood floors, mosaic tiles, beamed wood ceilings, nicotine-stained walls and antique mirrors, this venue's decor is warm and inviting. City Tap House : With 60 craft brews on draft and 40 by the bottle, from local breweries and our favorites from around the world and authentic, brick oven pizzas, hand-made burgers, addictive wings, and hushpuppies, City Tap House's elevated American pub fare is a perfect spot to celebrate your employees. PABU Boston : From small & large plates that feature fresh, local ingredients, to jet-fresh sushi and wagyu steaks cooked to perfection, PABU's team of chefs will create a menu to elevate your affair and delight your guests.

"When leaving party planning to the last minute, not many venues will be available, nor your preferred dates," said Jonathan Morse, CEO and Founder. "Luckily, we at Tripleseat have put together a list of some of the best restaurants and venues in the Boston area to wine and dine your team to thank them for their hard work and celebrate the new year ahead."

If interested in looking for additional venues in the Boston area, please visit: https://venues.tripleseat.com/venues/boston

