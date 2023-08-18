Looking for New Career Opportunities? Yardi Is Hiring

Real estate technology leader seeking qualified candidates to join growing, industry-best team

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® encourages workers in the real estate technology space, especially those impacted by recent layoffs, to consider joining its world-class team.

The company's careers site features openings in a variety of disciplines across the U.S. Yardi covers 100% of healthcare premiums, sponsors a best-in-class parental leave program, provides tuition reimbursement and offers annual profit-sharing.

"For 40 years, we have enjoyed conservative, steady growth by taking care of our customers, employees and communities around the world. We have never had layoffs or an unprofitable year, and we're always seeking to hire," said Kevin Yardi, the company's vice president of global solutions.

Yardi is the only real estate technology company on the Forbes Cloud 100 list of the world's best private cloud computing companies and is one of Glassdoor's top 100 places to work.

Yardi also invites real estate owners and managers, especially those experiencing declining customer service levels or price increases, to contact [email protected] . Learn about our cutting-edge software platforms and potentially join a global roster of satisfied customers.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com .

