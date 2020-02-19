Looking to Tie the Knot Soon? Consider a Unique Venue

CONCORD, Mass., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wedding proposal season is upon us, and if you weren't sure, just look at your social media timeline! The natural next step following a successful proposal is beginning the search for the perfect venue. Non-traditional wedding venues have been rising in popularity in recent years and BRIDES Magazine reported that in 2020 they expect to see a bigger emphasis put on providing guests with a notable and unique experience. Rather than spending your budget on a large guest list, they anticipate a trend of more unusual destinations becoming a priority in the wedding planning process.

With many options to choose from, Tripleseat , the leading web-based sales and event management platform for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, has hand-picked some of the most unique wedding venues across the country.

The New York Public Library : Tie the knot in one of New York's most iconic and romantic destinations.

Spin : For the competitive types, take your wedding to the next level at Spin, the premier ping-pong destination. Spin has multiple locations across the country.

Minus5° Ice Experience, Las Vegas : Give your guests a truly "cool" night to remember at Minus5 Ice Experience.

The Factoria at Charles Point, Peekskill, NY : Enjoy the beautiful backdrop of the Hudson River at this restored distillery.

The Crystal Gardens on Navy Pier, Chicago : Get married at Navy Pier and bask in the views of Lake Michigan on one side and the Chicago skyline on the other.

The National Arboretum, Washington, D.C. : Exchange your vows in the calming and breathtaking nature that is The National Arboretum.

North Carolina Museum of Art, Raleigh, NC: Create an ambiance of elegance by walking down the aisle in the presence of spectacular art at the North Carolina Museum of Art.

Robert, NYC : Located atop the Museum of Arts and Design at Columbus Circle, Robert is sure to wow your guests with quintessential New York City views of central park

The Caramel Room, St. Louis : For those with a sweet tooth consider The Caramel Room, a beautiful venue with a rooftop and comes complete with a fully working chocolate factory.

Monday Night Brewing, Atlanta, GA : With some of the best beer in the area and plenty of space to hit the dance floor Monday Night Brewing is a no-fuss, good time.

The Granada Theater, Minneapolis: Dating back to 1927, The Granada Theater is sure to encapsulate your guests in its old charm.

"We have seen tremendous growth in the unique venues space over the past few years," says Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. "We expect to see the demand for atypical wedding venues rise as younger generations continue to value unique experiences."

