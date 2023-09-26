Looks to Die For: Spirit Halloween Announces its Most Exciting Looks for 2023

News provided by

Spirit Halloween

26 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

The Halloween retailer reveals its highly anticipated annual list of hottest costumes and decor for 2023, with items spanning from Barbie to family-friendly, to classic horror, and everything in between

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Spirit Halloween, the nation's largest Halloween retailer, unveils its most-anticipated costumes and accessories for the 2023 season.

Continue Reading
Looks to Die For: Spirit Halloween Announces its Most Exciting Looks for 2023
Looks to Die For: Spirit Halloween Announces its Most Exciting Looks for 2023

"We know how important the right costume is for that perfect Halloween moment. That's why we spend all year creating, crafting, and cultivating the best costume and accessory assortment on the planet," said Steven Silverstein, CEO of Spirit Halloween. "Whether you're creating a classic show-stopping look inspired by your favorite characters, or hunting for the perfect group costume for your crew, Spirit Halloween's quality, imagination, and attention to detail will not disappoint for Halloween season or those everyday spooky vibes."

In honor of the brand's 40th season, Spirit Halloween is inviting everyone to go bigger than ever this Halloween. This year's offerings include timeless classics like horror monsters, family-friendly looks, all Barbie everything, cult-classic clowns, and many more killer styles.

It's Barbieween
Barbie fans can bring officially licensed looks to life, including costumes straight from 2023's mega hit. The retailer's Barbie collection has high quality, wear-anywhere looks and accessories for kids and adults. From Retro Skating Barbie and Ken to Western Barbie and Ken, to the Classic Barbie Bodycon Dress and Classic Cardigan, every Barbie lover can find their Dream Closet outfit. For DIY costume fans, the iconic Barbie Box elevates any Barbie-inspired look.

#Group Goals
Family-themed costumes are hot across all age groups this year and Spirit has options for everybody. Families and friends can represent their animated favorites from the endearing dogs that make Bluey special to beloved The Nightmare Before Christmas characters. Fans of the most recent Disney+ hit can even find styles from the cast of The Little Mermaid.

Horror's Comeback Era
Classic horror never dies, especially in 2023. Chucky is coming of rage with a third season, Ghostface unretired with a sixth installment, and Michael Myers is terrorizing new generations through streaming. With items inspired by blockbuster icons like Freddy Kruger, traditional clowns, zombies, and more, Spirit Halloween has scary finds for all. For the first year ever, the retailer is also carrying exclusive Universal Monsters looks, providing first-time access to officially licensed costumes like Frankenstein, Bride of Frankenstein, and Invisible Man.

The Klowns are Popping Hot
With the cult-classic film Killer Klowns celebrating its 35th anniversary and transforming into a video game property, Spirit Halloween is helping enthusiasts create killer celebrations. From costumes like Shorty and Jumbo to frighteningly lifelike Slim and Shorty animatronics, and collectibles like the iconic Popcorn Gun, fans can find new officially licensed merchandise.

Let the Games Begin
Indie smash hit Poppy Playtime is crushing the YouTube gameplay community with billions of views and counting, as the third installment is coming soon. With over 50 million players, Fall Guys has skyrocketed in popularity since its last release in May. As gaming hype continues to grow, Spirit Halloween is bringing Poppy Playtime's iconic Huggy Wuggy to life as well as an exclusive assortment of Fall Guys costumes. Kids can also get ready for the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy's movie with costumes direct from the hit franchise.

Viral Magic
Practicing a different type of magic, the Netflix show Wednesday has brought the Addams Family back into the spotlight with scenes that have millions of views. Wednesday has TikTok in a frenzy with her iconic dancing. The Hogwarts train is in full force with the Hogwarts Legacy video game and upcoming TV series. From Harry Potter characters to styles from the Addams Family, Spirit Halloween has magical looks for every house.

Cartoons Never Go Out of Style
Thanks to easy streaming access and successful reboots, cartoons are having a modern renaissance. This year, SpongeBob was named the most in-demand children's TV show and the TMNT movie passed the $100 million mark globally. Kids and adults can check out outfits from classic animated films and TV shows including Scooby-DooThe Flintstones, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, SpongeBob SquarePants, and South Park.

Halloween Isn't Just One Day…
It's a lifestyle. From board games like Spirit Halloween Monopoly, to accessories like crossbody bags and backpacks, to stylish home decor, Spirit Halloween is hooking up super fans with more ways than ever to embrace Halloween and stay on trend with the spooky aesthetic long after the trick-or-treat candy is gone.

For the inside scoop on all things Halloween this year, follow @SpiritHalloween on social media and visit SpiritHalloween.com. Come join us in person to check out our newest finds, explore the latest list of Spirit Halloween locations and hours using our store locator stores.SpiritHalloween.com

About Spirit Halloween
Celebrating 40-years of business, Spirit Halloween (SpiritHalloween.com) is the largest Halloween retailer in the country. With more than 1,500 seasonal locations in strip centers and malls across North America, Spirit is the one-stop destination for all things Halloween. For four decades, Spirit has created immersive and interactive experiences for shoppers, complete with a unique and vast assortment of costumes and accessories for infants, toddlers, children, 'tweens, teens, and adults, along with exclusive décor and animatronics you won't find anywhere else. For more information, please visit: SpiritHalloween.com.

Media Contact:
Drew Griffiths
Divisional Vice President - Marketing & Social Media
[email protected]
609-798-4865

SOURCE Spirit Halloween

Also from this source

Butterfinger® Is the Official Candy Bar of Spirit Halloween and Is Giving Away Free Candy This Weekend at Select Spirit Halloween Stores Nationwide

Spirit Halloween and Kung Fu Tea Brew Up Killer Costume and Drink Collaboration for Halloween Season

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.