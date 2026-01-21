Looma Grows In-Club Digital Platform with BJ's Wholesale Club

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In-store retail media platform Looma announced today the expansion of its digital platform in BJ's Wholesale Club locations, adding new in-aisle interactive screens to a series of digital end caps already in operation at BJ's. Members will now be able to receive personalized wine and cocktail recommendations directly at shelf in all clubs with beer, wine and liquor departments, enhancing discovery and simplifying purchase decisions for members shopping these aisles.

A New Model for In-Store Media

Digital Sommelier, one of Looma’s new AI-powered recommendation tools

Looma's execution at BJ's Wholesale Club focuses on integrating media with merchandise — delivering brand storytelling, shopper education, and recommendations directly where members are making decisions.

"End cap and in-aisle screens are much harder to execute and require deep collaboration with merchandising and operations teams," said Cole Johnson, Founder & CEO of Looma. "But without them in-store media becomes simply billboards: the real opportunity to engage shoppers, build brands, and reach the full promise of in-store media is to build digital touchpoints into the heart of the store, on end caps and in the aisles."

Shopper-Centric Experiences

Looma's technology enables remote content management, digitizes end cap and other high-value space planning, and provides full-funnel performance measurement – but perhaps most unique is their shopper-centric approach to experience design, built to add value to the shopping journey rather than interrupt it.

"There's tremendous energy in in-store retail media right now, but too much of it is focused on applying a digital advertising framework to the physical world," Johnson said. "In-store media requires different adtech and different content. BJ's understands the importance of both these things, and has been an amazing partner in designing member-centric experiences, helping set a higher bar for in-store engagement."

About Looma

Looma is an in-store digital media platform focused on storytelling, education, and recommendations. Their network of in-store screens helps retailers better modernize and monetize their stores, while enabling brands to tell their story directly at the point of decision. All content that airs on Looma's network is produced or edited by Relay™, their global network of independent filmmakers, editors, and other creators who specialize in point-of-decision content.

