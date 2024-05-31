Loomis AB share capital and number of shares

STOCKHOLM, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with the resolution by the Annual General Meeting on May 6, 2024, Loomis AB has cancelled 4,279,829 repurchased treasury shares.

The share capital of SEK 376,399,145 remains unchanged since, simultaneous with the resolution to reduce the share capital by means of withdrawal of repurchased treasury shares, it was resolved to increase the share capital by a transfer from non-restricted shareholders' equity to the share capital (bonus issue). Thereby the share capital was restored to its balance prior to the reduction, without the issuing of any new shares.

Loomis AB has through the repurchase program that was resolved and communicated on May 6, 2024, and that is still being executed, repurchased 508,684 shares as of May 30, 2024. Loomis AB's holding of own shares thereby amounts to 1,137,637 shares.

The total number of shares in the Company, including the treasury shares held by Loomis AB (publ), on May 31, 2024, amounts to 71,000,000 shares with the equivalent number of votes.

May 31, 2024

