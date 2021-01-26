Loomis AB to publish Full-year Report on February 3, 2021
Jan 26, 2021, 07:05 ET
SOLNA, Sweden, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis AB will publish the Full-year Report 2020 on Wednesday February 3, at 8:00 a.m. (CET).
8.00 a.m. (CET) - Report release
The report will be sent as a press release from Cision (www.cision.se) and will automatically be published on www.loomis.com when released.
8:30 a.m. (CET) - Presentation slides available
For presentation slides, go to www.loomis.com and choose "Financial presentation".
9.00 a.m. (CET) - Telephone conference and audio cast
Analysts and media are invited to participate in a telephone conference at 9:00 a.m. CET where Loomis President & CEO Patrik Andersson, CFO Kristian Ackeby and CIRO Anders Haker will present the report and answer questions.
To follow the conference call via telephone and participate in Q&A session please call (local call);
United Kingdom: +44 333 300 9267
USA: +1 833 526 8398
Sweden: +46 8 505 583 50
The telephone conference will also be audio casted live via Loomis' website.
To follow the audio cast, please follow this link. The link is also available at our website, www.loomis.com (follow "Financial presentation").
Recorded version
A recorded version of the audio cast will be available at www.loomis.com (follow "Financial presentation") after the telephone conference.
January 26, 2021
CONTACT:
Anders Haker
Chief Investor Relations Officer
Mobile: +1 281 795 8580
E-mail: [email protected]
