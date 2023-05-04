Loomis Annual General Meeting 2023

STOCKHOLM, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Loomis AB today, on 4 May 2023, held its Annual General Meeting. The Meeting adopted the following resolutions.

Income statement and balance sheet and decision on dividend

The Meeting resolved to adopt the income statement and the balance sheet and the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2022. Further, it was resolved on a dividend of SEK 12 per share and the record date was set to 8 May 2023. The dividend is expected to be paid by Euroclear Sweden AB on 11 May, 2023.

Board of Directors and auditor

The Board members and the CEO were discharged from liability for their administration during the financial year 2022.

Alf Göransson, Jeanette Almberg, Lars Blecko, Cecilia Daun Wennborg, Liv Forhaug, Johan Lundberg and Santiago Galaz were re-elected as Board members. Alf Göransson was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

Fees to the Board members were set at SEK 5,300,000 in total (based on an unchanged number of committee members), to be distributed as follows: the Chairman of the Board SEK 1,300,000 and each of the other Board members SEK 550,000. In addition, fees for committee work were set at SEK 300,000 for the Chairman of the Audit Committee, SEK 100,000 for the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, SEK 125,000 for a member of the Audit Committee and SEK 50,000 for a member of the Remuneration Committee.

The Meeting re-elected the accounting firm Deloitte AB as the company's auditor, with authorized public accountant Peter Ekberg as auditor in charge, for a period of one year. The Meeting further resolved that the auditor's fees are to be paid as per agreement.

LTIP 2023

The Meeting resolved on the implementation of a new long-term incentive program for group management and certain key employees within the Loomis group (LTIP 2023), in total approx. 80 persons, also including hedging measures. The program, which among other things entails that the participants must invest in Loomis shares, comprise one share matching plan and one performance plan. The outcome in the form of so-called performance shares is linked to the achievement of two fixed performance targets relating to earnings per share and CO2 emissions reduction.

Authorization for the Board to resolve on repurchase and transfer of own shares

The Meeting resolved to authorize the Board to resolve on repurchase and transfer of own shares with the purpose to enable the Board to continuously adapt Loomis' capital structure to the company's capital requirements and to enable financing of acquisitions by using own shares.

Remuneration report

The Meeting resolved to not approve the Remuneration report.

