Loomis Annual General Meeting 2026

STOCKHOLM, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis AB today, on 6 May 2026, held its Annual General Meeting. The Meeting adopted the following resolutions.

Income statement and balance sheet and decision on dividend

The Meeting resolved to adopt the income statement and the balance sheet and the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2025. Further, it was resolved on an ordinary dividend of SEK 15 per share and an extraordinary dividend of SEK 5 per share and the record date was set to 8 May 2026. The dividend is expected to be paid by Euroclear Sweden AB on 13 May 2026.

Board of Directors and auditor

The Board members and the CEO were discharged from liability for their administration during the financial year 2025.

Lars Blecko, Alf Göransson, Cecilia Daun Wennborg, Liv Forhaug, Johan Lundberg, Santiago Galaz and Marita Odélius were re-elected as Board members. Lars Blecko was re-elected as Chairperson of the Board.

Fees to the Board members were set at SEK 6,495,000 in total (based on an unchanged number of committee members), to be distributed as follows: the Chairperson of the Board SEK 1,560,000 and each of the other Board members SEK 650,000. In addition, fees for committee work were set at SEK 400,000 for the Chairperson of the Audit Committee, SEK 150,000 for the Chairperson of the Remuneration Committee, SEK 205,000 for a member of the Audit Committee and SEK 75,000 for a member of the Remuneration Committee.

The Meeting re-elected the accounting firm Deloitte AB as the company's auditor, with authorized public accountant Didrik Roos as auditor in charge, for a period of one year. The Meeting further resolved that the auditor's fees are to be paid as per agreement.

Remuneration report

The Meeting resolved to approve the presented remuneration report.

LTIP 2026

The Meeting resolved to implement a long-term incentive program for the group management and other key employees within the Loomis Group (LTIP 2026), in total approximately 80 employees, including hedging measures through conclusion of a share swap agreement. The program is solely performance-based and, unlike previous programs, will neither include any matching component nor require any investment from the participants. The outcome in the form of so-called performance shares is linked to the achievement of performance targets regarding the development of earnings per share and reduction of CO2 emissions.

Authorization for the Board to resolve on repurchase and transfer of own shares

The Meeting resolved to authorize the Board to resolve on repurchase and transfer of own shares with the purpose to enable the Board to continuously adapt Loomis' capital structure to the company's capital requirements and to enable financing of acquisitions by using own shares.

Resolution on reduction of the share capital by means of cancellation of repurchased shares and increase the share capital through a bonus issue

The Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board's proposal to reduce the share capital with SEK 8 242 317 by way of cancellation of 1,500,000 own shares that are held by the company. Simultaneously, a bonus issue is carried out, without the issuance of new shares, increasing the company's share capital with the same amount. The company's restricted equity and share capital will therefore remain unchanged after the implementation of the bonus issue. Following completion of the reduction of the share capital and the bonus issue, the total number of outstanding shares and votes in the company will amount to 67,000,000.

Minutes from the Meeting will be available on the company's website, www.loomis.com.

This press release is also available on the company's website

For more information, please contact:

Lars Blecko

Chairman of the Board

Contact via:



Jenny Boström

Head of Sustainability and IR

[email protected]

+46 79 006 45 92

Fredrik Hammarbäck

Media Relations and External Communications Manager

[email protected]

+46 76 311 56 29

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/loomis-ab/r/loomis-annual-general-meeting-2026,c4345428

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/51/4345428/4080914.pdf Annual General Meeting 2026

SOURCE Loomis AB