Loomis Full-Year Report January - December 2025

Strong currency-adjusted growth and operating margin (EBITA%)

Our performance in the fourth quarter was strong. Revenue reached SEK 7.7 billion with an organic growth of 4.0 percent. The business mix, along with higher efficiency, resulted in an increased operating margin (EBITA) of 13.2 percent (12.9), with an operating income (EBITA) of above SEK 1 billion.

The performance in the fourth quarter contributed to strong financial results for the full year 2025, with revenue above SEK 30 billion despite material currency headwinds. Currency–adjusted growth was 6 percent, driven by solid organic growth and the positive contribution from the strategic acquisitions completed during the year. We ended 2025 with a record operating margin (EBITA) of 12.7 percent, where we increased our EBITA margin by 0.7 percentage points year–over–year by successfully growing our business and executing our operational efficiency measures. Additionally, cash flow from operating activities exceeded SEK 3.8 billion for the full year, representing 99 percent of operating income (EBITA).

Comments on full year 2025

Revenue for the year was SEK 30,427 million (30,442). The currency-adjusted growth was 6.0 percent (8.6), of which organic growth was 4.0 percent (6.6) and acquisitions contributed with 2.0 percent (2.0). Total revenue growth, including exchange rate effects, was –0.1 percent (6.0).

Operating income (EBITA) 1) was SEK 3,851 million (3,642) and the operating margin (EBITA) was 12.7 percent (12.0).

Comments on quarter 4 2025

Revenue for the fourth quarter was SEK 7,711 million (7,926). The currency-adjusted growth was 7.5 percent (8.1), of which organic growth was 4.0 percent (8.0) and acquisitions contributed 3.4 percent (0.1). Including the exchange rate effect, the total growth was – 2.7 percent (6.9).

Items affecting comparability during the quarter totaled SEK –360 million (–221), including impairment of goodwill and a provision for a legal claim, which were both communicated in December.

Income before taxes for the quarter was SEK 397 million (555) and net income was SEK 194 million (406).

Basic earnings per share for the quarter were SEK 2.88 (5.89) and diluted earnings per share were 2.87 (5.88).

Cash flow from operating activities 2) was SEK 1,401 million (1,257) in the quarter. The cash flow from operating activities was 138 percent (123) of operating income (EBITA).

Loomis AB has repurchased 539,900 shares during the fourth quarter for a value of SEK 200 million.

The Board of Directors proposes an ordinary dividend of SEK 15.00 per share (14.00) for the fiscal year 2025 and an extraordinary dividend of SEK 5.00 per share.

1) Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Amortization of acquisition-related intangible fixed assets, Acquisition-related costs and revenue and items affecting comparability.

2) Cash flow from operating activities is exclusive of impact from IFRS 16.

