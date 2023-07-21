Loomis Interim Report January - June 2023

STOCKHOLM, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Historically high revenues and strong operating income

For the first quarter ever, Loomis reported revenues above SEK 7 billion, with organic growth for all segments. The operating profit (EBITA) increased to SEK 752 million (620), corresponding to a margin of 10.6 percent (10.0). The margin was positively impacted by increased volumes, higher efficiencies and price adjustments but was offset by continued inflationary pressure and recruitment-related costs.

Comments on quarter 2

  • Revenue for the second quarter was SEK 7,072 million (6,217). Real growth was 8.3 percent (17.7) of which organic growth was 7.7 percent (16.1).
  • Operating income (EBITA)1) for the quarter was SEK 752 million (620) and operating margin (EBITA) was 10.6 percent (10.0).
  • Operating income (EBIT) before items affecting comparability for the quarter was SEK 709 million (539) and operating margin (EBIT) before items affecting comparability was 10.0 percent (8.7).
  • Income before taxes for the quarter was SEK 552 million (438) and net income was SEK 357 million (296).
  • Earnings per share before dilution for the quarter were SEK 5.02 (4.02) and after dilution 5.01 (4.02).
  • Cash flow from operating activities2) amounted to SEK 273 million (644) in the quarter, equivalent to 36 percent (104) of operating income (EBITA).
  • Loomis takes strategic step by entering into an agreement to acquire Cima S.p.A.

 1) Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Amortization of acquisition-related intangible fixed assets, Acquisition-related costs and revenue and Items affecting comparability.  

2) Cash flow from operating activities is exclusive of impact from IFRS 16.  

