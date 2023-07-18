Loomis makes strategic acquisition within Automated Solutions by acquiring Cima S.p.A.

News provided by

Loomis AB

18 Jul, 2023, 09:36 ET

STOCKHOLM, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis AB has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of Cima S.p.A. from Milano Investments S.p.A. for an initial purchase price of EUR 132 million (approximately SEK 1.5 billion) on a cash and debt free basis, plus a potential earn-out.

Cima is a technology-driven developer of automated cash handling devices that recognize, count, process, secure cash notes and coins. The company has extensive experience within cash handling automation with a strong focus on R&D. The Italian-based Group has a global customer base and approximately 120 employees. The Group has a track record of strong financial performance and in 2022 had revenue of approximately EUR 66 million.

"Our automated solutions, with SafePoint as the key product, has been a great success and continuing to grow this business is an important part of our strategy. With the acquisition of Cima and their complete solution, we have taken a significant step in expanding our offer of automated solutions. Together, we will combine our strengths and capabilities to provide enhanced solutions and value to our customers. Furthermore, Cima's sales network gives us additional growth opportunities and access to new markets," says Aritz Larrea, President and CEO of Loomis.

By combining Cima's technological know-how and utilizing our extensive knowledge of our customers' processes, we secure our ability to innovate and continue to deliver customer-oriented solutions at the forefront. I look forward to welcoming the Cima team into the Loomis Group and embarking on this exciting journey of growth and innovation.

Strategic rationale

The acquisition of Cima strengthens Loomis' offer of automated solutions in line with the communicated strategy to add new technology and competencies to complement the existing business.

Cima brings a proven track record of innovation and R&D within cash automation and complements Loomis in terms of both product offering, technological solutions as well as geographic presence, with well-known and high-quality solutions.

Together, Loomis and Cima will combine their strengths and expertise to expand and further develop best-in-class cash-handling automation solutions with the customer value in focus.

Overview of the transaction

The initial purchase price amounts to EUR 132 million on a cash and debt free basis, with a potential earn-out of maximum EUR 17.5 million based on the EBITDA outcome for the financial year of 2024. The initial purchase price corresponds to an 8x EBITDA multiple based on the year-end 2022 financials. The total consideration, assuming full earn-out, of EUR 149.5 million is estimated to be below 8x EBITDA.

The acquisition can be funded through available cash and existing credit lines.

The business will be reported within the SafePoint (Automated Solutions) business line and consolidated into Loomis as of closing of the transaction. Closing is expected during the fourth quarter, subject to certain closing conditions. The management team of Cima will remain with the company in their current positions.

Including transaction and integration costs, the acquisition is expected to have a positive impact on the operating profit (EBITA1) and the earnings per share of Loomis in 2023. The contribution from the acquisition should be seen as an addition to Loomis' financial targets for the strategic period ending 2024.

 1) Earnings before interest, taxes and amortizations

 This press release is also available on the company's website, www.loomis.com.

July 18, 2023

CONTACT:

Aritz Larrea
President and CEO
Cell: +34 650 10 20 23
E-mail: [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/51/3806688/2194842.pdf

Loomis makes strategic acquisition within Automated Solutions by acquiring Cima S.p.A.

SOURCE Loomis AB

Also from this source

Loomis has issued SEK 1,000 million of Sustainability-Linked Bonds

Loomis Annual General Meeting 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.