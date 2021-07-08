Loomis signs a five-year credit facility of approximately EUR 265 million
Jul 08, 2021, 02:35 ET
SOLNA, Sweden, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis AB has signed a five-year credit agreement of approximately EUR 265 million. It is a syndicated revolving credit facility of USD 140 million, SEK 945 million and EUR 55 million. The facility will replace an existing revolving credit facility due in June 2022. The facility can be used for financing of working capital, investments and other general corporate purposes.
The lead arrangers are Bank of America, Le Crédit Lyonnais, Danske Bank and Nordea Bank.
July 8, 2021
CONTACT:
Kristian Ackeby
CFO
Mobile: +46 70 569 69 98
Email: [email protected]
Anders Haker
Chief Investor Relations Officer
Mobile: +1 281 795 8580
Email: [email protected]
