Loomis US Deploying Axon Body Cameras to Enhance Safety

The cash distribution leader's early trials have shown increased transparency to clients and a reduction in claim errors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON ), the global public safety technology leader, today announced that cash distribution leader Loomis US is equipping vehicle armored service technicians with Axon Body 4 cameras as part of their continued effort to improve safety and transparency. The deployment, spanning across the United States, includes more than 2,000 body-worn cameras and licenses to Axon's digital evidence management system, Axon Evidence.

Loomis US Deploying Axon Body Cameras. Photo Credit: Loomis

As a leader in cash distribution across the U.S. with nearly 200 branch locations, 11,000 employees, and 3,300+ vehicles, Loomis provides cash-handling products and services to financial institutions and commercial/retail businesses nationwide.

"Loomis' deployment of Axon Body 4 and Axon's digital evidence management system will increase safety and efficiency for their fleets, an effort we are proud to support," said Axon Senior Vice President of Enterprise Mike Shore. "This is the latest example of how building upon proven public safety technology with innovative enterprise solutions can empower security professionals to enhance safety for every shift."

For Loomis, the goal of deploying body-worn cameras is to create a safer working experience for their vehicle armored service technicians, enhance operations with real-time situational awareness, and augment transparency of pick-up and deliveries with customers. Early trials have shown increased visibility to clients and a reduction in claim errors. The ability to provide a credible record helps ensure a high level of service to customers, improving trust and increasing efficiency with quick resolution. In an incident, footage can also be seamlessly shared with law enforcement via Axon Evidence, ensuring a secure chain of custody for investigations.

"Managing risk by continually staying at the forefront of technology is crucial to maintain the safety and security of both our customers and the teammates operating our vehicles," said Loomis Executive Vice President of Risk Management Randy Sheltra. "In addition to serving as a deterrent and providing in-the-moment assistance, body-worn cameras provide hands-free streamlined remote support and improve route efficiency. With this addition to our fleet, we continue to demonstrate our commitment to safety for both our drivers and customers."

Loomis is one of the latest companies to adopt Axon's integrated safety and security solutions designed for public and private collaboration. To learn more, go to axon.com/enterprise.

About Axon

Axon is a technology leader in global public safety. Our moonshot goal is to cut gun-related deaths between police and the public by 50% before 2033. Axon is building the public safety operating system of the future by integrating a suite of hardware devices and cloud software solutions that lead modern policing. Axon's suite includes TASER energy devices, body cameras, in-car cameras, cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions, productivity software and real-time operations capabilities. Axon's growing global customer base includes first responders across international, federal, state and local law enforcement, fire, corrections and emergency medical services, as well as the justice sector, enterprises and consumers.

Learn more about Axon at www.axon.com

Follow Axon on social media:

Media Contact:

Victoria Keough

Director, Communications

[email protected]

Non-Axon trademarks are property of their respective owners.

The Delta Logo, Axon, Axon Body, and Axon Evidence are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information visit www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Axon