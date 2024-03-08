Loop Calibrators Global Market Report: A $260.7 Million Market by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 7.2% During 2022-2030

DUBLIN, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Loop Calibrators - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Loop Calibrators estimated at US$150 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$260.7 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Third-Party Service Providers, one of the segments analyzed in the Loop Calibrators report, is projected to record 7.5% CAGR and reach US$138.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the In-House Maintenance Departments segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The Loop Calibrators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$45.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$44.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR.

A selection of companies covered in the report includes:

Additel Corporation

AMETEK, Inc.

Fluke Corporation

General Electric Company

Meriam Process Technologies

Spectris PLC

