Loop Calibrators Global Market Report: A $260.7 Million Market by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 7.2% During 2022-2030

News provided by

Research and Markets

08 Mar, 2024, 06:45 ET

DUBLIN, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Loop Calibrators - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Loop Calibrators estimated at US$150 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$260.7 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Third-Party Service Providers, one of the segments analyzed in the Loop Calibrators report, is projected to record 7.5% CAGR and reach US$138.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the In-House Maintenance Departments segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The Loop Calibrators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$45.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$44.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR.

A selection of companies covered in the report includes:

  • Additel Corporation
  • AMETEK, Inc.
  • Fluke Corporation
  • General Electric Company
  • Meriam Process Technologies
  • Spectris PLC

Key Report Features:

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year


Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • United States
  • Canada
  • Japan
  • China
  • Europe
  • France
  • Germany
  • Italy
  • United Kingdom
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of World

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qt8ghi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

North America Oil and Gas Industry Projects Outlook Report 2024-2028: 558 Projects are Expected to Commence Operations with 74 Upstream, 263 Midstream, 102 Refinery and 119 Petrochemical Projects

North America Oil and Gas Industry Projects Outlook Report 2024-2028: 558 Projects are Expected to Commence Operations with 74 Upstream, 263 Midstream, 102 Refinery and 119 Petrochemical Projects

The "North America Oil and Gas Projects Outlook to 2028 - Development Stage, Capacity, Capex and Contractor Details of All New Build and Expansion...
Subscription Travel Platforms Case Study Featuring eDreams ODIGEO Prime, Alaska Airlines, Marriott Bonvoy, World of Hyatt, Hilton Honors, Wyndham Rewards, and IHG Rewards Club

Subscription Travel Platforms Case Study Featuring eDreams ODIGEO Prime, Alaska Airlines, Marriott Bonvoy, World of Hyatt, Hilton Honors, Wyndham Rewards, and IHG Rewards Club

The "Case Study - Subscription Travel Platforms" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This case study looks at subscription...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics