Loop Global Delivers a Breakout 2025, Driven by over 50% YoY Revenue Growth, Expanded Customer Adoption, and Industry-Leading Uptime

Loop shipped ~4,200 chargers in 2025, growing its global network to 8,500 EV charging ports worldwide

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loop Global ("Loop") , a leading provider of turnkey electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, today announced a strong 2025 marked by over 50% year-over-year revenue growth, expanded partnerships across multifamily, hospitality, entertainment, and owner-operator customers, continued product innovation, and industry leadership in charging uptime, compliance, and service.

During the year, Loop shipped approximately 4,200 chargers to customers, growing its network to 8,500 total ports worldwide, reflecting increasing demand for Loop's interoperable hardware, robust software platform, and high-touch service model designed to support large-scale deployments across complex operating environments.

As the EV market matures, Loop's performance underscores a clear shift in customer priorities: consistent execution, dependable operations, and service quality that holds up in the real world. Even amid evolving policy headlines, consumer demand, improving vehicle economics, and continued infrastructure buildout, EV adoption is on a long-term upward trajectory.

"We're extremely proud of the results we delivered in 2025, especially in a year when many EV charging providers struggled to scale reliably," said Olga Shevorenkova , Chief Executive Officer, Loop. "As the market reset, it became clear that operational discipline and customer outcomes matter more than ever. Loop's growth was driven by executing at scale and delivering a charging experience customers can depend on."

"Looking ahead, we're entering 2026 with strong momentum," Shevorenkova added. "Even as the policy backdrop shifts, EV adoption is proving resilient. 2025 sales held steady versus 2024, and we expect the next wave of growth to be driven by consumer sentiment as EVs close the cost gap with gas-powered alternatives. We're focused on scaling our platform, expanding internationally, and deepening strategic partnerships while maintaining the performance standards our customers expect."

Deepening Customer Relationships Through Premium EV Charging Experience

Leading multifamily owners and operators remain cornerstone customers of Loop, with long-standing relationships—including AvalonBay Communities and AMLI Residential —underscoring Loop's role as a trusted long-term infrastructure partner and validating the real-world performance of its solutions.

"Over the past several years, Loop has been a trusted partner as we scaled our EV charging footprint to over 800 ports, with a clear path to reaching more than 1,100 ports by the end of Q1 2026," shared Noah Hager , Senior Vice President, Asset Management at AvalonBay. "Their ability to ensure consistent year-over-year growth while maintaining reliability and performance has been critical to our success in delivering a dependable EV charging experience for our residents."

"Since partnering with Loop and their hands-on service, we've seen a sustained improvement in charger uptime reaching mid-to-high 90% range, which has had a direct, positive impact on our tenant satisfaction," stated Josh Pierle , Vice President of Procurement at AMLI Residential. "Loop was also closely involved in overseeing our new installations, ensuring we met our uptime expectations from day one. What truly sets them apart is their proactive approach. Loop monitors our chargers daily, and any issues are addressed quickly and efficiently."

Scaling Infinity Flash With High-90% Uptime in Real-World Conditions

In 2025, Loop made significant progress in deploying its flagship Infinity Flash charging platform, delivering high-90% uptime, strong utilization, and consistently strong performance under demanding real-world conditions.

Infinity Flash chargers have proven resilient in extreme environments, operating effectively at temperatures as low as –32°C and at elevations up to 3,000 meters. Notably, Loop successfully deployed Infinity Flash across a high-demand mountain corridor in Colorado, where the network continued to perform reliably—even during severe snowstorms—demonstrating the platform's durability and readiness for the most challenging use cases.

Leading in Reliability, Compliance, and Incentives

In 2025, Loop continued to set the standard for technical and regulatory readiness across the EV charging landscape, maintaining and expanding certifications and incentive eligibility, including:

Open Charge Point Protocol ("OCPP") 2.0.1 certification , the industry's most advanced interoperability standard for EV charging network communication

, the industry's most advanced interoperability standard for EV charging network communication CALeVIP , one of the most significant EV infrastructure incentive programs in the U.S., which can cover hundreds of dollars per site in installation costs

, one of the most significant EV infrastructure incentive programs in the U.S., which can cover hundreds of dollars per site in installation costs ENERGY STAR® certification , reflecting Loop's focus on energy efficiency and performance

, reflecting Loop's focus on energy efficiency and performance Eligibility across major utility and state rebate programs, including California, Washington, Oregon, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Michigan, and Wisconsin

Continuing to Address Connectivity Challenges

Loop has recently introduced Infinity Link , a technology designed to operate seamlessly in environments with little to no network connectivity.

Unlike other EV charging offerings, Infinity Link enables drivers to initiate charging anytime and anywhere—even when the driver's phone or the charger itself has limited or no connectivity—without interruption or delay. Infinity Link is designed to deliver successful charging sessions regardless of network conditions, while providing site hosts and operators with the assurance of near-100% uptime and continuous data visibility through Loop's customer portal.

Expanding in the UAE

2025 also marked the continued expansion of Loop's footprint in the United Arab Emirates, including the opening of a 44-port charging deployment at Reem Mall in Abu Dhabi—the largest EV charging site in the UAE.

The Reem Mall project underscores Loop's ability to deliver large-scale, high-visibility charging infrastructure in new international markets while maintaining the same reliability, uptime, and service standards that define its North American deployments.

About Loop Global

Loop Global is a leading provider of comprehensive, turnkey electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for customers worldwide. The company offers a complete suite of hardware, software, and services, and its streamlined charging stations are distinguished by their focus on industry-leading uptime, user convenience, and performance.

Applying a consultative, portfolio-based strategy, Loop guides customers through every step of the EV charging deployment journey with ease and confidence, supporting the continued mainstream adoption of electric vehicles. This approach has earned Loop long-standing relationships with marquee customers, including AvalonBay Communities, Reem Mall, and AMLI Residential, among others.

For more information, visit loopglobal.com .

