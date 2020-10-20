LOOP INDUSTRIES, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Loop Industries, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Loop Industries, Inc. ("Loop" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LOOP) securities between September 24, 2018 and October 12, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Loop is a technology company that purports to own proprietary technology that depolymerizes no- and low-waste PET plastic and polyester fiber. The resulting material is used to create PET resin for food-grade packaging.

On October 13, 2020, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging, among other things, that "Loop's scientists, under pressure from CEO Daniel Solomita, were tacitly encouraged to lie about the results of the company's process internally." The report also stated that "Loop's previous claims of breaking PET down to its base chemicals at a recovery rate of 100% were 'technically and industrially impossible'" according to a former employee. Moreover, the report alleged that "Executives from a division of key partner ThyssenKrupp, who Loop entered into a 'global alliance agreement' with in December 2018, told us their partnership is on 'indefinite' hold and that Loop 'underestimated' both costs and complexities of its process."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.78, or over 32%, to close at $7.83 per share on October 13, 2020.

