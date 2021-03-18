Loopback Analytics and Cone Health Partner on Specialty Pharmacy and Value-Based Care Initiatives

DALLAS, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loopback Analytics, a leader in population health analytics, is excited to announce its partnership with Cone Health to continue advancing specialty pharmacy and value-based care initiatives.

Specialty pharmacy is playing an increasingly vital role in improving patient outcomes and reducing total cost of care for value-based care initiatives. For integrated health systems like Cone Health, effectively leveraging data analytics is critical to ensure patients get timely access to life-saving medications and is key to providing excellent patient care.

"Given the significant impact specialty pharmacy services have on patient outcomes and total cost of care, we are excited to be partnering with Loopback to bring advanced data insights to demonstrate the value pharmacy brings to the integrated delivery network while providing useful information for continuous improvement," says Molly Schneider, Director of Retail and Specialty Pharmacy Services at Cone Health.

The Loopback platform has a unique ability to seamlessly integrate EMR and claims data from at-risk contracts to incorporate total cost of care into the Rx Outcomes module. Another innovative capability the Loopback platform offers is the Rx Activator module, which proactively identifies and engages high-risk patients for targeted pharmacy-led interventions.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with an organization like Cone Health, which has a robust pharmacy enterprise and has proven to be a leader in advancing value-based care," said Neil Smiley, Loopback Analytics CEO.

About Cone Health:

Cone Health is a national leader in quality, service, and cost. The integrated health care network consists of Alamance Regional Medical Center, Annie Penn Hospital, Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, Wesley Long Hospital, Cone Health Medical Group, MedCenter High Point, MedCenter Kernersville, MedCenter Mebane, Triad HealthCare Network, HealthTeam Advantage and various outpatient clinics and programs. More than 13,000 exceptional people provide exceptional care to the people of Guilford, Alamance, Rockingham, Forsyth, Caswell and Randolph counties.

