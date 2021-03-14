LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP. INVESTIGATION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of the shareholders of Lordstown Motors Corp.

NEW YORK, March 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) ("Lordstown" or the "Company") resulting from allegations that Lordstown Motors Corp. may have issued materially misleading business information to the shareholders.

Lordstown Motors Corp. plunged the most in five months after the short-seller, Hindenburg Research ("Hindenburg") said in a report that "Lordstown is an electric vehicle SPAC with no revenue and no sellable product, which we believe has misled investors on both its demand and production capabilities." According to Hindenburg, Lordstown "has consistently pointed to its book of 100,000 pre-orders as proof of deep demand for its proposed EV truck. Our conversations with former employees, business partners and an extensive document review show that the company's orders are largely fictitious."

The Company's stock closed on March 12th at $14.78 per share, a decline of over 16% from the prior day's close of $17.71 per share.

