L'ORÉAL ADVANCES LEADERSHIP IN BEAUTY TECH BY BRINGING THE POWER OF INFRARED LIGHT TO HAIR AND SKIN WITH TWO BREAKTHROUGH INNOVATIONS AT CES® 2026

Light Straight + Multi-styler and LED Face Mask, both CES® 2026 Innovation Award Honorees, harness unique light technology to augment hair and skin results

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at CES® 2026, L'Oréal Groupe, the world leader in beauty, introduced two breakthrough technologies that bring the power of light to haircare and skincare: Light Straight + Multi-styler and LED Face Mask, that have both been recognized as CES® 2026 Innovation Award honorees.

"At L'Oréal, we've always believed that beauty is deeply connected to scientific discovery, a belief that has been central to our company since its inception over 115 years ago. Today, we tirelessly combine the latest scientific and technological breakthroughs with our creativity to craft innovative beauty experiences that are more effective and tailored to individual needs. This year, our pioneering advancements in light technologies at CES 2026 once again demonstrate our commitment to pushing the boundaries of new beauty solutions," said Barbara Lavernos, Deputy CEO in charge of Research, Innovation and Technology at L'Oréal Groupe.

L'Oréal Introduces Light Straight + Multi-styler

For over a century, hair straighteners have been an essential part of styling routines, but ordinary heating plates can reach temperatures of 400°F and higher—above the threshold at which keratin denatures, leading to weakened cuticles, breakage and reduced shine. This is a concern for consumers; according to a 2024 U.S. consumer study conducted by L'Oréal, 58% of women surveyed claimed their damaged hair had resulted from heat.

Developed by L'Oréal Research & Innovation, Light Straight + Multi-styler uses patented infrared light technology* to help provide exceptional styling results at lower temperatures, to better protect the health of the hair. Light Straight + Multi-styler's glass plates effectively straighten hair while never exceeding 320°F—a significant reduction compared to most traditional straighteners. According to instrumental tests conducted by L'Oréal, Light Straight + Multi-styler works 3X faster, and leaves hair 2X smoother, than leading premium hair stylers.

Light Straight + Multi-styler's streamlined user experience is the result of complex science and engineering. The handheld device uses near-infrared light (a wavelength of light just beyond the visible light spectrum that penetrates deeply into hair fibers) to reshape internal hydrogen bonds—the molecular structures that determine hair's shape and texture—to help preserve the hair, keeping the natural hair cuticle smoother, shinier and stronger while achieving desired styling results.

"Light Straight + Multi-styler moves hairstyling beyond correction into prevention. Limiting cumulative heat exposure to help preserve the integrity of natural hair from the start, we're enabling consumers to protect their hair now and for the future. We believe this innovation sets a new standard in precision styling, not just upgrading, but redefining the entire hairstyling category," said Guive Balooch, Global Vice President of Augmented Beauty and Open Innovation at L'Oréal Groupe and member of the Consumer Technology Association's (CTA) Board of Industry Leaders.

Key benefits of Light Straight + Multi-styler include:

Patented Infrared Technology* & Light Module: The device's proprietary design ensures ultra-smooth styling and extended durability for consistent performance.

The device's proprietary design ensures ultra-smooth styling and extended durability for consistent performance. Multi-Styling Versatility: In addition to straightening and smoothing, Light Straight + Multi-styler can be used to curl hair with precision and care, offering a truly versatile styling solution.

In addition to straightening and smoothing, Light Straight + Multi-styler can be used to curl hair with precision and care, offering a truly versatile styling solution. Personalized Results: Equipped with smart internal sensors with built-in proprietary algorithms and machine learning, the device adapts to the user's gestures to maximize individual experience.

With the introduction of Light Straight + Multi-styler, L'Oréal now offers an entire hairstyling routine—also featuring AirLight Pro, unveiled at CES 2024—that incorporates infrared light technology to better protect hair.

Light Straight + Multi-styler is set to launch globally in 2027. Additional details, including pricing, will be made available on loreal.com.

*France patent granted; US patent pending.

L'Oréal Introduces the Development of LED Face Mask for Targeted Skincare

Further demonstrating its commitment to technological advancement and longevity science in beauty at CES® 2026, L'Oréal Groupe has also announced LED Face Mask, a 2026 CES® Innovation Award honoree.

This ultra-thin, flexible silicone mask—currently in prototype form—delivers light directly to the face. L'Oréal's LED Face Mask was developed with iSmart, a global leader in LED device innovation. L'Oréal believes its testing will show that LED Face Mask combats visible signs of aging like fine lines, sagging, and uneven tone through targeted red light and near-infrared light. The lightweight, flexible and non-invasive design will integrate seamlessly into daily skincare routines, with each 10-minute session automatically timed.

L'Oréal believes the key to the mask's effectiveness is its advanced, transparent support, which integrates a skin-safe microcircuit to precisely control the emission of two selected wavelengths of light—red light (630 nm) and near-infrared light (830 nm)—each of which work to visibly firm and smooth skin while evening skin tone.

LED Face Mask is expected to launch in 2027.* Additional details, including pricing, will be made available on loreal.com.

*L'Oréal Groupe's launch of LED Face Mask in the United States is subject to the FDA 510(k) premarket notification process.

