L'Oréal Groupe Unveils L'Oréal Cell BioPrint, a Revolution in Consumer Skin Intelligence Rooted in the Field of Longevity Science, at CES 2025

Portable lab-on-a-chip device uses cutting-edge science to enable consumers to understand

their skin's aging trajectory and gain insights into the skincare that works best for their needs

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at CES® 2025, L'Oréal Groupe unveiled L'Oréal Cell BioPrint, a tabletop hardware device that provides personalized skin analysis in just five minutes, using advanced proteomics – the study of how protein composition in the human body affects skin aging.

L'Oréal Cell BioPrint is made possible by L'Oréal's Longevity Integrative Scienceä, a groundbreaking approach that reveals how mechanisms in the human body can affect skin's appearance, and through an exclusive partnership with Korean startup NanoEnTek. L'Oréal Cell BioPrint produces a personalized skin assessment in minutes including:

Skin's Biological Age : How fast is skin aging? L'Oréal Cell BioPrint can calculate skin's age and provide personalized advice on how to slow down the appearance of aging.





: How fast is skin aging? L'Oréal Cell BioPrint can calculate skin's age and provide personalized advice on how to slow down the appearance of aging. Ingredient Responsiveness : Will certain active ingredients work on one's skin? L'Oréal Cell BioPrint minimizes guesswork by helping to predict responsiveness to certain key ingredients such as retinol.





: Will certain active ingredients work on one's skin? L'Oréal Cell BioPrint minimizes guesswork by helping to predict responsiveness to certain key ingredients such as retinol. Shifting from Reactive to Proactive Skincare: Is one's skin prone to dark spots or enlarged pores? L'Oréal Cell BioPrint can help predict potential cosmetic issues before they become visible, enabling users to take proactive steps to help protect the beauty of their skin.

"At L'Oréal, we're always looking toward the future of beauty, blending cutting-edge discoveries with our long-standing beauty expertise. With skin being the largest organ, and a key part of people's wellbeing, we are thrilled to unveil Cell BioPrint, an exclusive microfluidic lab-on-a-chip technology coupled with our century-long skin science leadership. With the Cell BioPrint device, we offer people the ability to discover deeper insights about their skin through specific biomarkers and to proactively address the beauty and longevity of their skin," said Barbara Lavernos, Deputy CEO in charge of Research, Innovation and Technology at L'Oréal Groupe.

In Pursuit of Increased Personalization in Skincare

The growth of the global skincare market, which is projected to reach $125 billion in 20241, is driven by consumers who are continuously seeking more information about, and more efficacious products for, their unique skin. According to a recent US survey of 2,000 skincare users, nearly 80% reported relying on trial and error to determine what worked for them, with the average person reporting trying seven different cleansers before finding one they love2.

Using Advanced Biomarker Research to Pinpoint Beauty Accuracy

The advanced science in L'Oréal CellBioPrint is now being applied to skin intelligence thanks to decades of knowledge-building and innovation by L'Oréal's Advanced Research team, which identified for the first time, unique biomarkers in the skin that can indicate key components of healthy-looking skin and longevity3.

The L'Oréal Cell BioPrint device also features NanoEntek's exclusive microfluidic lab-on-a-chip technology, which leverages some of NanoEnTek's 100+ patents to measure the presence of L'Oréal's groundbreaking protein biomarkers in five minutes. It works through a simple, non-invasive process comprised of the following steps:

Put a facial tape strip on one's cheek, then place into buffer solution. Load the solution into the L'Oréal Cell BioPrint cartridge and insert it into the machine for analysis. While L'Oréal Cell BioPrint processes the sample, the Skin Connect device takes several images of one's face and a short questionnaire about skin concerns and aging is completed.

L'Oréal Cell BioPrint is scheduled to pilot with a L'Oréal brand in Asia later in 2025.

About L'Oréal

For 115 years, L'Oréal, the world's leading beauty player, has devoted itself to one thing only: fulfilling the beauty aspirations of consumers around the world. Our purpose, to create the beauty that moves the world, defines our approach to beauty as essential, inclusive, ethical, generous and committed to social and environmental sustainability. With our broad portfolio of 37 international brands and ambitious sustainability commitments in our L'Oréal for the Future programme, we offer each and every person around the world the best in terms of quality, efficacy, safety, sincerity and responsibility, while celebrating beauty in its infinite plurality.

With more than 90,000 committed employees, a balanced geographical footprint and sales across all distribution networks (e-commerce, mass market, department stores, pharmacies, perfumeries, hair salons, branded and travel retail), in 2023 the Group generated sales amounting to 41.18 billion euros. With 20 research centers across 11 countries around the world and a dedicated Research and Innovation team of over 4,000 scientists and 6,400 Digital talents, L'Oréal is focused on inventing the future of beauty and becoming a Beauty Tech powerhouse.

