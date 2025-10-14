L’Oréal Paris Celebrates its 20th Anniversary of Women of Worth, Honoring a New Class of Changemakers

The Women of Worth initiative has empowered 200 women, awarded millions in funding, and inspired a generation with its enduring message, Because You're Worth It.

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, L'Oréal Paris USA proudly celebrates the 20th anniversary of Women of Worth by announcing the ten honorees for the 2025 program. L'Oréal Paris recognizes these extraordinary women who embody leadership, service, and innovation, and are driving transformative change across the United States through their non-profit organizations. In recognition of this milestone, L'Oréal Paris spokespeople Eva Longoria, Helen Mirren, and Aja Naomi King are helping to amplify the missions of this year's honorees through exclusive content.

Each honoree will receive $25,000, along with mentorship and national visibility via L'Oréal Paris' platforms. Since its inception in 2005, Women of Worth has evolved into a nationwide movement, recognizing 200 women whose grassroots efforts span causes including health, education, environmental justice, mental wellness, and more. Over the past two decades, the program has awarded millions of dollars in grants, offered mentorship through educational programming, and provided national media visibility to help non-profit leaders scale their impact.

"Two decades later, Women of Worth continues to embody the spirit of our iconic tagline Because You're Worth It," said L'Oréal Paris USA President, Laura Branik. "Celebrating 20 years of this program reminds us that honoring women's contributions, resourcing their visions, and shining a national spotlight on their courage can truly change the world."

In partnership with Points of Light, its non-profit program partner of two decades, L'Oréal Paris has selected the following honorees for its 20th year:

Amy Bowers Cordalis – Ashland, Oregon; Co-Founder and Executive Director, Ridges to Riffles Indigenous Conservation Group (R2R) : an Indigenous-led nonprofit dedicated to protecting and restoring Indigenous land, water, and cultural resources.

– Ashland, Oregon; Co-Founder and Executive Director, an Indigenous-led nonprofit dedicated to protecting and restoring Indigenous land, water, and cultural resources. Dr. Anita Ravi, MD – New York, New York; CEO and Founder, PurpLE Health Foundation : an innovative nonprofit creating a new field of medicine—gender-based violence care—for women who have experienced domestic violence, human trafficking, and sexual assault, using a "Care and Share" model that turns lessons from its pioneering clinic into training for clinicians worldwide.

– New York, New York; CEO and Founder, : an innovative nonprofit creating a new field of medicine—gender-based violence care—for women who have experienced domestic violence, human trafficking, and sexual assault, using a "Care and Share" model that turns lessons from its pioneering clinic into training for clinicians worldwide. Cristina Rodriguez – Miami, Florida; Co-Founder and President, Mind&Melody : a nonprofit that uses music as a tool for joy, dignity, and intergenerational connection among older adults with neurological conditions and youth with special needs.

– Miami, Florida; Co-Founder and President, : a nonprofit that uses music as a tool for joy, dignity, and intergenerational connection among older adults with neurological conditions and youth with special needs. Gloria Umanah – Atlanta, Georgia; Founder and Executive Director, Hope Booth : an evidence-based mental health nonprofit making hope and help free and accessible 24/7—because hope isn't a buzzword; it's a lifeline.

– Atlanta, Georgia; Founder and Executive Director, : an evidence-based mental health nonprofit making hope and help free and accessible 24/7—because hope isn't a buzzword; it's a lifeline. Keely Cat-Wells – Los Angeles, California; Founder and CEO, Making Space : a talent and learning platform that equips Disabled professionals with resources and opportunities to build meaningful careers.

– Los Angeles, California; Founder and CEO, : a talent and learning platform that equips Disabled professionals with resources and opportunities to build meaningful careers. Lynne B Hughes – Richmond, Virginia; Founder and CEO, Comfort Zone Camp : a national non-profit organization based in Richmond, Virginia that offers free weekend bereavement camps for children who have experienced the death of a parent, sibling or primary caregiver.

– Richmond, Virginia; Founder and CEO, : a national non-profit organization based in Richmond, Virginia that offers free weekend bereavement camps for children who have experienced the death of a parent, sibling or primary caregiver. Mizpah Brown-Rich – Fremont, California; CEO and Co-Founder, Joshua's Gift, Inc. , a nonprofit organization driven by a mission to foster inclusion, connection, and support for families affected by autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities (IDD).

– Fremont, California; CEO and Co-Founder, , a nonprofit organization driven by a mission to foster inclusion, connection, and support for families affected by autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities (IDD). Olivia Zhang – Mclean, Virginia; Founder and CEO, Cancer Kids First (CKF) : an organization that empowers young people to support pediatric cancer patients by normalizing the hospital environment and providing a loving community.

– Mclean, Virginia; Founder and CEO, : an organization that empowers young people to support pediatric cancer patients by normalizing the hospital environment and providing a loving community. Sloane Davidson – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Founder and CEO, Hello Neighbor : a nonprofit organization founded to transform the lives of refugees and immigrants through mentorship, resettlement, and community-based programming.

– Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Founder and CEO, : a nonprofit organization founded to transform the lives of refugees and immigrants through mentorship, resettlement, and community-based programming. Yasmine Arrington Brooks – Washington, D.C.; Founder and Executive Director, ScholarCHIPS, Inc.: an organization dedicated to providing college scholarships, mentoring, mental health support, technology, and a robust support network for children of incarcerated parents, empowering them to complete their college education.

"Being part of the L'Oréal Paris family for 20 years and celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Women of Worth program, is extraordinary. Giving back is a shared core value of mine and L'Oréal Paris, and I've loved watching this program grow from the very beginning. It has created a legacy of impact, proving that every act of compassion and leadership matters—and that every woman, every day, is truly worth it," said actress, director, and L'Oréal Paris spokesperson Eva Longoria.

"Two decades of Women of Worth isn't just a milestone—it's a testament to the unstoppable power of women's courage and commitment. Seeing this legacy grow year after year reminds us that lifting others up creates a ripple effect felt for generations," added Helen Mirren, award-winning actress and L'Oréal Paris spokesperson.

"As a judge for this year's Women of Worth honorees, I had the privilege of hearing firsthand the stories of these remarkable women," said Emmy nominated actress and L'Oréal Paris spokesperson Aja Naomi King. "It was a humbling reminder of the resilience, compassion, and vision that fuel real change. On this 20th anniversary, it is an honor to help shine a light on their work and celebrate the legacy of Women of Worth."

As Women of Worth enters its third decade, L'Oréal Paris invites the public to celebrate these honorees and the legacy they represent. Visit WomenOfWorth.com to learn more and join the next 20 years of impact.

For more information about the philanthropic program, this year's honoree class and more, visit www.WomenofWorth.com, and L'Oréal Paris Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.

