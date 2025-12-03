L'Oréal Paris Marks 20 Years of Women of Worth, Celebrating a Legacy of Extraordinary Changemakers

The milestone event commemorates two decades of empowering women and elevating their stories of service, purpose, and self-worth

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, the #1 global beauty brand L'Oréal Paris USA celebrated the 20th Anniversary of Women of Worth at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, honoring ten extraordinary nonprofit female leaders whose vision, dedication, and leadership are transforming communities. The milestone event brought together this year's honorees alongside the brand's iconic lineup of global ambassadors – Helen Mirren, Andie MacDowell, Kendall Jenner, Aja Naomi King, Gillian Anderson, and Ariana Greenblatt – for an inspiring evening of recognition and celebration. The event took place at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles and, for the first time since its inception, the Women of Worth red carpet was livestreamed by media partner Vanity Fair and hosted by Sophia Bush, giving audiences everywhere the opportunity to experience the heart and purpose of the program.

Yasmine Arrington Brooks, from left, Gloria Umanah, Olivia Zhang, Keely Cat-Wells, Amy Bowers Cordalis, Mizpah Brown-Rich, Cristina Rodriguez, Sloane Davidson, Anita Ravi and Lynne B Hughes walk the carpet at the L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth 20th Anniversary event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Lisa O’Connor/Invision for L'Oréal Paris/AP Images) Gillian Anderson, from left, Andie MacDowell, Aja Naomi King, Ariana Greenblatt, Kendall Jenner, Heidi Klum, and Helen Mirren walk the carpet at the L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth 20th Anniversary event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Lisa O’Connor/Invision for L'Oréal Paris/AP Images)

Since its launch in 2005, the Women of Worth program has grown into a nationwide movement, recognizing 200 women providing mentorship and community, and giving national visibility to grassroots changemakers. This 20th anniversary celebration not only honors this remarkable legacy but also reaffirms L'Oréal Paris' commitment to empowering women everywhere. This ethos sits at the heart of the brand's enduring and iconic tagline: "Because You're Worth It."

"Celebrating 20 years of Women of Worth is incredibly special. This program has created a legacy of impact, highlighting the power of women's leadership and service," said L'Oréal Paris USA President, Laura Branik. "We are proud to honor this year's honorees and shine a national spotlight on their extraordinary work, because every woman is Worth It."

Following Laura's remarks, award-winning actress and L'Oréal Paris global ambassador Helen Mirren reflected on the profound impact of Women of Worth. "Being a part of the program has shown me firsthand how empowering women uplifts entire communities. It's a reminder of why I've long cherished my partnership with L'Oréal Paris. These honorees exemplify courage, resilience, and the transformative power of community. I'm deeply honored to celebrate their remarkable achievements."

In partnership with Points of Light, the program's non-profit partner of two decades, L'Oréal Paris recognized the following ten changemakers at this year's celebration with a $25,000 grant to continue supporting their causes:

Amy Bowers Cordalis – Ashland, Oregon; Co-Founder and Executive Director, Ridges to Riffles Indigenous Conservation Group (R2R) : an Indigenous-led nonprofit dedicated to protecting and restoring Indigenous land, water, and cultural resources.

– Ashland, Oregon; Co-Founder and Executive Director, : an Indigenous-led nonprofit dedicated to protecting and restoring Indigenous land, water, and cultural resources. Dr. Anita Ravi, MD – New York, New York; CEO and Founder, PurpLE Health Foundation : an innovative nonprofit creating a new field of medicine—gender-based violence care—for women who have experienced domestic violence, human trafficking, and sexual assault, using a "Care and Share" model that turns lessons from its pioneering clinic into training for clinicians worldwide.

– New York, New York; CEO and Founder, : an innovative nonprofit creating a new field of medicine—gender-based violence care—for women who have experienced domestic violence, human trafficking, and sexual assault, using a "Care and Share" model that turns lessons from its pioneering clinic into training for clinicians worldwide. Cristina Rodriguez – Miami, Florida; Co-Founder and President, Mind&Melody : a nonprofit that uses music as a tool for joy, dignity, and intergenerational connection among older adults with neurological conditions and youth with special needs.

– Miami, Florida; Co-Founder and President, : a nonprofit that uses music as a tool for joy, dignity, and intergenerational connection among older adults with neurological conditions and youth with special needs. Gloria Umanah – Atlanta, Georgia; Founder and Executive Director, Hope Booth : an evidence-based mental health nonprofit making hope and help free and accessible 24/7.

– Atlanta, Georgia; Founder and Executive Director, : an evidence-based mental health nonprofit making hope and help free and accessible 24/7. Keely Cat-Wells – Los Angeles, California; Founder and CEO, Making Space : a talent and learning platform that equips Disabled professionals with resources and opportunities to build meaningful careers.

– Los Angeles, California; Founder and CEO, : a talent and learning platform that equips Disabled professionals with resources and opportunities to build meaningful careers. Lynne B Hughes – Richmond, Virginia; Founder and CEO, Comfort Zone Camp : a national nonprofit organization that offers free weekend bereavement camps for children who have experienced the death of a parent, sibling, or primary caregiver.

– Richmond, Virginia; Founder and CEO, : a national nonprofit organization that offers free weekend bereavement camps for children who have experienced the death of a parent, sibling, or primary caregiver. Mizpah Brown-Rich – Fremont, California; CEO and Co-Founder, Joshua's Gift, Inc. , a nonprofit organization driven by a mission to foster inclusion, connection, and support for families affected by autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities (IDD).

– Fremont, California; CEO and Co-Founder, , a nonprofit organization driven by a mission to foster inclusion, connection, and support for families affected by autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities (IDD). Olivia Zhang – Mclean, Virginia; Founder and CEO, Cancer Kids First (CKF) : an organization that empowers young people to support pediatric cancer patients by normalizing the hospital environment and providing a loving community.

– Mclean, Virginia; Founder and CEO, : an organization that empowers young people to support pediatric cancer patients by normalizing the hospital environment and providing a loving community. Sloane Davidson – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Founder and CEO, Hello Neighbor : a nonprofit founded to transform the lives of refugees and immigrants through mentorship, resettlement, and community-based programming.

– Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Founder and CEO, : a nonprofit founded to transform the lives of refugees and immigrants through mentorship, resettlement, and community-based programming. Yasmine Arrington Brooks – Washington, D.C.; Founder and Executive Director, ScholarCHIPS, Inc.: an organization dedicated to providing college scholarships, mentoring, mental health support, technology, and a robust support network for children of incarcerated parents, empowering them to complete their college education.

As Women of Worth enters its third decade, L'Oréal Paris invites the public to celebrate the program's impact and support these changemakers. Visit www.WomenOfWorth.com to learn more about the honorees and their life-changing work.

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips, and mobilizes millions of people to create positive change through volunteering and civic engagement. Through work with nonprofits, companies and social impact leaders, the organization galvanizes volunteers to meet critical needs in communities. As the world's largest organization dedicated to increasing volunteer service, Points of Light engages more than 3.8 million volunteers across 32 countries. For more information, visit www.pointsoflight.org.

About L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth

For the last 20 years, L'Oréal Paris' signature philanthropic program, Women of Worth has brought to life the brand's iconic tagline, "Because You're Worth It," by championing women whose unwavering resilience, bravery and courage show the power of owning one's worth.

Each year, ten founders and leaders of grassroot non-profits are recognized for their work across a breadth of charitable causes to receive charitable funding, mentorship through the L'Oréal Paris network to build their organizations and a national platform to share their story.

About L'Oréal Paris USA

The L'Oréal Paris division of L'Oréal USA, Inc. is a total beauty care brand dedicated to empowering women by offering luxurious and innovative products and services available in the mass market. The brand's signature tagline, "Because I'm Worth It," was born in the United States in 1973 to celebrate the beauty and intrinsic self-worth of women, and for more than 100 years, L'Oréal Paris has been providing women around the world with products in four major beauty categories: hair color, haircare, skincare and cosmetics. For more information about L'Oréal Paris and to receive personalized advice, expert tips, and exclusive content, please visit www.LOrealParisUSA.com or follow on Instagram (@LOrealParis), Twitter (@LOrealParisUSA), Facebook (@LOrealParisUSA) TikTok (@LOrealParisUSA) and Pinterest (@LOrealParisUSA).

