L'Oréal Paris Celebrates Women of Worth at 14th Annual Awards & Announces Brittany Schiavone of Brittany's Baskets of Hope as National Honoree

An influential group of media, business executives, philanthropists and past L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth gathered at The Pierre Hotel in New York City to shine a spotlight on the 2019 Women of Worth and provide a national platform to tell their stories. Each Honoree received a $10,000 grant for their non-profit organizations, with 2019 Honoree Brittany Schiavone of Brittany's Baskets of Hope and 2008 Women of Worth alumna Gracie Cavnar of Recipe for Success Foundation receiving special recognition for their work.

Following a nationwide, online public vote, Schiavone was selected as the 2019 National Honoree. She received an additional $25,000 to support her cause that helps deliver baskets of handmade baby items and Down syndrome support system information to families with Down syndrome babies.

Separately, Gracie Cavnar was named this year's recipient of the Karen T. Fondu Impact Award. Cavnar was recognized for her work in combatting childhood obesity by changing the way children understand, appreciate and eat their food, as well as helping the community provide healthier diets for kids.

"The L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth are selfless heroes who through great courage, perseverance, and sacrifice are embracing their worth and instilling it in others. They are the purest embodiment of our iconic tagline, 'Because You're Worth It,'" said Ali Goldstein, President, L'Oréal Paris. "With the 2019 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth there are now 140 phenomenal Honorees who continue to make a profound impact on society, and we are proud to continue to help them thrive," added Karen T. Fondu, President Emeritus and Chairwoman of L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth.

NATIONAL WOMEN OF WORTH HONOREE: BRITTANY SCHIAVONE, BRITTANY'S BASKETS OF HOPE, SOUTH HUNTINGTON, NY

Brittany created Brittany's Baskets of Hope, a non-profit dedicated to bringing information, support and guidance to families welcoming babies with Down syndrome into their lives by delivering handmade baskets of baby items, information about Down syndrome and Brittany's own story, instilling hope in the face of uncertainty. Since its foundation in 2016, BBoH has delivered over 900 baskets to families in 48 states. Brittany is a testament to the success of individuals with Down syndrome and her story helps parents envision futures for their children and all they can achieve.

KAREN T. FONDU IMPACT AWARD WINNER: GRACIE CAVNAR, RECIPE FOR SUCCESS FOUNDATION, HOUSTON, TX

Cardiac surgeon and host of "The Dr. Oz Show," Dr. Mehmet Oz presented this year's Karen T. Fondu Impact Award to Gracie Cavnar, who was recognized for her work in combatting childhood obesity by changing the way children understand, appreciate and eat their food, as well as helping the community provide healthier diets for our kids. Since becoming a Women of Worth Honoree in 2008, Cavnar served as an advisor to the White House in the planning, design and launch of Let's Move, a national advocacy initiative of First Lady Michelle Obama. Later, she was appointed to the Mayor's Healthy Houston Task Force, was a keynote speaker at dozens of events, including two TEDx talks, and in 2017 she chaired the International Women's Forum Global Conference in Houston. After nearly fifteen years on the ground and 50,000+ children taught, the Recipe for Success Foundation has attracted attention from many activists, the White House and national press.

The 2019 Women of Worth Honorees and their non-profits:

