L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Announces Its Annual Search for the Next Generation of Nonprofit Leaders

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- L'Oréal Paris USA today launches its 2022 Women of Worth program, calling on Americans across the nation to help name ten women to its esteemed network of philanthropic leaders, each of whom will receive funding, mentorship and a national platform to amplify and grow their grassroot nonprofits and make an even greater impact in the lives of others.

Since its inception in 2006, L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth has recognized and supported more than 160 women and their philanthropic efforts, many of whom have gone on to impact legislation and change the lives of countless people. From addressing rising anti-Asian hate rhetoric to raising vital awareness for underreported missing persons of color and creating solutions for food insecurity, L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth honorees have led meaningful change in communities in the U.S. and around the world.

Now through April 30, visit WomenofWorth.com to nominate a nonprofit leader who embodies L'Oréal Paris' signature tagline, "Because You're Worth It," by inspiring others and creating positive change in her community. Each honoree will receive: $20,000 to fund their charitable ambitions, mentorship opportunities with the L'Oréal Paris network, and a national platform to raise attention for their cause.

"As we mark the start of Women's History Month, we celebrate the pioneering spirit of women everywhere whose selfless contributions have made a profound impact in their communities," said Ali Goldstein, L'Oréal Paris USA President. "For the 17th consecutive year, we are pleased to launch the annual L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth program by calling upon Americans across the nation to help us identify nonprofit leaders who are addressing some of society's most pressing issues."

L'Oréal Paris USA will once again join forces with longtime partner, Points of Light, a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. In its official role as program administrator, Points of Light will review submissions and help name this year's class alongside L'Oréal Paris executives and partners.

In 2022, Women of Worth honorees will be supported with a robust integrated marketing campaign including paid media amplification, digital-first storytelling, public relations support and more to be announced. Through a public vote this fall, one woman will be named the 2022 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth National Honoree and receive an additional $25,000 to support their work.

To nominate a fearless woman making a difference in the world or to learn more on the L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth program and its alumnae, visit WomenofWorth.com.

For more information on Points of Light's innovative programs, campaigns and events, visit www.pointsoflight.org.

