L'Oréal Paris Women Of Worth Launches Call For Everyday Heroes

L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth premiered its new campaign this past Sunday, February 28 during the height of Awards Season, calling on Americans across the nation to place their nominations for this year's Honorees. Featuring the voice of Viola Davis, as well as images of last year's National Honoree, Noelle Lambert and other alumnae, the new advertisement put the spotlight on incredible moments throughout the last 16 years of Women of Worth.

In 2021, the philanthropic program continues to bring to life the brand's iconic tagline, "Because You're Worth It," championing women whose unwavering resilience, bravery and courage show the power of owning one's worth. This year's Honorees will join the multifaceted program's alumnae network of 150 individuals, who champion a diverse range of causes that exemplify embracing their own worth and instilling worth within others.

"As we celebrate 50 years of our iconic 'Because You're Worth It' tagline in 2021, we welcome stories that reflect not only the power of the Women of Worth who came before them, but individuals who demonstrate the intrinsic value and worth of women everywhere," said Ali Goldstein, L'Oréal Paris USA President. "In this landmark year, we are proud to elevate the next 10 extraordinary women who find beauty in giving back, and we can't wait to meet them."

L'Oréal Paris will once more join forces with Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, to find it's ten Honorees. In addition to receiving financial support for their organization, Women of Worth provides each Honoree with a national platform to tell their stories, and the opportunity to build a network that amplifies their cause to make an even greater impact in the lives of others.

"It is a privilege to help L'Oréal Paris recognize this year's Women of Worth Honorees and highlight those who seek to ignite change in their communities and make the world a better place," said Natalye Paquin, President and CEO of Points of Light. "The 2021 Women of Worth have touched countless lives through their important philanthropic work, and we believe they represent the best of humanity."

Last year, Women of Worth launched its first-ever national television special, bringing together L'Oréal Paris' notable roster of spokeswomen to highlight each Honoree's unique mission.

In 2021, L'Oréal Paris will double its individual grants to $20,000 to create an even greater impact. One National Honoree, chosen by popular vote, will receive an additional $25,000 for her charitable work. Each of the 2021 Women of Worth will be recognized as a shining example of how giving back can truly change the world.

For more information about Women of Worth, to nominate a fearless woman making a difference in the world or to learn more about past Honorees, visit LOrealParis.com.

For more information on Points of Light's innovative programs, campaigns and events, visit www.pointsoflight.org.

About L'Oréal Paris

The L'Oréal Paris division of L'Oréal USA, Inc. is a total beauty care brand dedicated to empowering women by offering luxurious and innovative products and services available in the mass market. The brand's signature tagline, "Because I'm Worth It," was born in the United States in 1973 to celebrate the beauty and intrinsic self-worth of women, and for more than 100 years, L'Oréal Paris has been providing women around the world with products in four major beauty categories: hair color, haircare, skincare and cosmetics. With L'Oréal's invention of hair color in 1909, the brand continues to serve as a leading innovator of hair products across color, care, and styling with brands such as Superior Preference, Féria, Colorista, Elvive, the Ever Collection, and Elnett Satin Hairspray. L'Oréal Paris provides scientifically-advanced skincare products that are tested to address individual skin concerns through its renowned brands Revitalift, Pure-Sugar, Pure-Clay, Age Perfect, and Sublime Bronze. L'Oréal Paris' iconic cosmetics include best-seller Voluminous Lash Paradise, as well as the Infallible, True Match, Colour Riche, Voluminous, and Visible Lift collections. For more information about L'Oréal Paris and to receive personalized advice, expert tips, and exclusive content, please visit www.lorealparisusa.com or follow on Instagram (@LOrealParis), Twitter (@LOrealParisUSA), Facebook (@LOrealParisUSA), and Pinterest (@LOrealParisUSA).

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through affiliates in 200 cities across 37 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million volunteers in 14 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, go to www.pointsoflight.org.

