L'Oréal USA Employees Dedicate Over 17,000 Hours To Their Local Communities Across 11 States During Annual Day Of Service

"As the largest beauty company in the world, L'Oréal has an opportunity to use our scale for good and make a positive impact on our communities, environment and society," said Frédéric Rozé, President & Chief Executive Officer of L'Oréal USA . "I am proud to see the passion of our employees and their commitment to giving back, not just on this annual day of service but all year-round."

As part of Volunteer Day, L'Oréal USA annually partner with 190 local charitable organizations across 11 states including New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Washington, Arkansas, Texas, Minnesota, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky and California. On June 20th, L'Oréal USA employees based at the company's headquarters in New York City worked with multiple local organizations on charitable projects including:

The Ali Forney Center: L'Oréal USA employees participated in painting and beautification projects at The Ali Forney Center housing sites in New York City . The Ali Forney Center is dedicated to protecting LGBTQ youths from the harms of homelessness and empowers them with the tools needed to live independently. L'Oréal USA's Out@L'Oréal, the company's LGBTQ employee Think Tank, partners with the organization throughout the year.

Oasis, A Haven for Women and Children: L'Oréal USA's Women of Color Think Tank partnered with Oasis, A Haven for Women in Children based in Patterson , New Jersey , that provides programs that feed, clothe, educate and empower women and children in need. L'Oréal USA employees assisted in serving lunch and organized clothing, food and baby supplies for women and children in the Oasis shelter.

MakeDo at PS/IS 366: Aligned with L'Oréal's commitment to advancing science, employees hosted a MadeDo engineering challenge with students at PS/IS 366 in Washington Heights, New York to foster student's imaginations and critical thinking skills.

Friends of the High Line: Throughout the year, the Friends of the High Line maintain over 117,000 plant species living on the historical, elevated park. As an official corporate member of the High Line, L'Oréal USA employees learned about the ecology of the park that runs along the company's U.S. headquarters on Manhattan's west side.

L'Oréal USA recognizes the important role that charitable organizations play in our communities, and has implemented multiple programs to encourage charitable actions across the organization throughout the year.

Through its "L'Oréal Gives Back" program, employees are given the opportunity to donate to their preferred charities, organize peer-to-peer fundraising initiatives within the employee community and apply for a dollar-for-dollar company match. In addition to L'Oréal USA's Annual Volunteer Day, every employee is provided eight hours of company time to volunteer throughout the year with an organization of their choice.

L'Oréal USA's Annual Volunteer Day is an extension of L'Oréal's annual global Citizen Day initiative, the company's ongoing effort to support communities worldwide. Created in 2010, the annual Citizen Day has enabled employees from nearly 65 countries to offer more than one million cumulative volunteer hours to hundreds of non-profit and local organizations and their beneficiaries. Every year, nearly 30,000 L'Oréal employees participate in volunteer activities tied to Citizen Day. The yearly initiative embodies the Group's commitment to contribute positively to the communities in which it operates.

L'Oréal USA's Volunteer Day and the global Citizen Day program also reinforce the company's sustainability commitment, Sharing Beauty With All, which aims to improve L'Oréal's environmental and social impact across every level of the value chain and commits the company to reduce its water, waste and carbon emissions by 2020.

For more information about Volunteer Day, Sharing Beauty With All and other company news, visit www.lorealusa.com.

ABOUT L'OREAL USA

L'Oréal USA is the largest subsidiary of the L'Oréal Group, the world's leading beauty company. L'Oréal USA manages a portfolio of more than 35 iconic beauty brands, including Garnier, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Kérastase, Lancôme, La Roche-Posay, L'Oréal Paris and Yves Saint Laurent Beauté. L'Oréal USA also serves as the international hub for the product development and marketing strategy for L'Oréal's 22 American brands: AcneFree, Baxter of California, Carol's Daughter, CeraVe, Clarisonic, Color&Co, Dermablend, essie, IT Cosmetics, Kiehl's, Matrix, Maybelline New York, Mizani, NYX Professional Makeup, PulpRiot, Pureology, Ralph Lauren Fragrances, Redken, Seed Phytonutrients, Softsheen-Carson, SkinCeuticals and Urban Decay. Generating more than $7 billion in sales annually, L'Oréal USA is committed to growth through sustainable innovation, driven by the company's Sharing Beauty With All ambition for sustainable development across the Group's value chain. The company is headquartered in New York City, employs more than 10,000 people, and operates administrative, research, manufacturing and distribution facilities across 14 states, including Arkansas, California, Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Texas and Washington. For more information, visit www.lorealusa.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @LOrealUSA.

