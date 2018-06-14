L'Oréal USA Employees Volunteer Over 24,000 Hours To Local Communities During Nationwide Day Of Service

"At L'Oreal USA, each and every one of our employees believes that we can add value to the communities where we live and work," said Frédéric Rozé, President & Chief Executive Officer of L'Oréal USA. "Our annual Volunteer Day is a beautiful expression of our personal and professional values in action. Together, we are working to make a positive impact on society and the environment."

At L'Oréal USA headquarters in New York City, employees worked with local organizations including New York Cares, Hudson River Park Friends and Friends of the High Line on a variety of Volunteer Day activities, which included:

Hudson River Park Friends : As one of the largest volunteer efforts ever undertaken by Hudson River Park Friends , L'Oréal USA employees rolled up their sleeves to work on summertime maintenance and beautification projects throughout The Park, while receiving hands-on gardening training from professional horticulturists and learning about the unique environment of the nation's longest riverfront park.

As an official corporate member of the High Line, L'Oréal USA employees worked on a horticulture project to improve the ecology of the iconic city park that runs alongside the company's U.S. headquarters on Manhattan's west side.

WOC: Bottomless Closet : L'Oréal USA's Women of Color Think Tank partnered with Bottomless Closet to host a job readiness workshop and career panel at L'Oréal USA's headquarters. Bottomless Closet provides professional clothing, employment training and coaching services to women in need, helping to reduce the barriers New York City women face in the search for employment and career growth.

Makedo Imagineering Build with PS 18 : Through an interactive workshop led by L'Oréal USA employees, second and third grade students used their imaginations and engineering skills to construct inventions using Makedo toolkits, cardboard boxes and other household items.

Ali Forney Center: In partnership with OUT@L'Oreal, L'Oréal's LGBTQ Think Tank, and the Ali Forney Center, an organization dedicated to protecting LGBTQ youths from the harms of homelessness, L'Oréal USA employees participated in painting and beautification projects of Ali Forney sites across New York City .

Over the month of June, L'Oréal USA employees at the company's administrative, operations and research and innovation facilities across the country are holding local Volunteer Day events to benefit an array of organizations including state food banks, local animal shelters, hospitals, senior care facilities and educational centers for children with disabilities.

The annual day of service is the U.S. extension of L'Oréal's global Citizen Day initiative, the company's ongoing effort to support communities worldwide. L'Oréal employees in nearly 70 countries all over the world contribute to Citizen Day, which reached a record 30,000 participants and 166,000 service hours in 2017.

L'Oréal USA's Volunteer Day and the global Citizen Day program also reinforce the company's sustainability commitment, Sharing Beauty With All, which aims to improve the environmental and social impact of L'Oréal's business across every level of the value chain and commits the company to reduce its water, waste and carbon emissions by 2020.

For more information about Volunteer Day, Sharing Beauty With All and other company news, visit www.lorealusa.com.

ABOUT L'ORÉAL USA

L'Oréal USA is the largest subsidiary of the L'Oréal Group, the world's leading beauty company. L'Oréal USA manages a portfolio of more than 30 iconic beauty brands, including Garnier, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Kérastase, Lancôme, La Roche-Posay, L'Oréal Paris and Yves Saint Laurent Beauté. L'Oréal USA also serves as the international hub for the product development and marketing strategy for L'Oréal's 21 American brands: AcneFree, Ambi, Baxter of California, Carol's Daughter, CeraVe, Clarisonic, Dermablend, essie, IT Cosmetics, Kiehl's, Matrix, Maybelline New York, Mizani, NYX Professional Makeup, Pureology, Ralph Lauren Fragrances, Redken, Seed Phytonutrients, Softsheen-Carson, SkinCeuticals and Urban Decay. Generating more than $7 billion in sales annually, L'Oréal USA is committed to growth through sustainable innovation, driven by the company's Sharing Beauty With All ambition for sustainable development across the Group's value chain. The company is headquartered in New York City, employs more than 11,000 people, and operates administrative, research, manufacturing and distribution facilities across 14 states, including Arkansas, California, Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Texas and Washington. For more information, visit www.lorealusa.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @LOrealUSA.

