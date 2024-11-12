L'Oréal USA NAMES 2024 For Women in Science Awardees, Championing the Future of Scientific Discovery

Five postdoctoral scientists receive grants, mentoring and networking, and celebration inspiring next generation of female scientists

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today L'Oréal USA revealed the 2024 For Women in Science (FWIS) awardees, providing five female postdoctoral scientists grants to further their research. The program, running for more than two decades, reflects L'Oréal USA's unwavering commitment to supporting women at the forefront of scientific innovation.

Courtesy of L’Oréal USA

The 2024 FWIS cohort represents a dynamic range of scientific disciplines and research focus areas, from uncovering the intricate relationships between microbes to developing sustainable cooling technologies and understanding the mysteries of auroras on other planets.

Katherine Ennis , University of California, Berkeley , researches the intricate relationships between microbes, focusing on the often-overlooked impact of bacteriophages (phages). Unlike most research which concentrates on direct phage-bacteria interactions, her work explores the broader effects phages have on entire bacterial communities. She's finding that phages create ripple effects, influencing bacterial evolution and interactions, even among bacteria they don't directly infect. Ultimately, this research aims to improve predictions of microbial interactions impacting agriculture and develop better phage-based treatments for bacterial infections.





Emily McGuinness, University of Minnesota, develops new cooling materials by creating special fibers from everyday materials like plastics and ceramics. These specialized fibers reject sunlight and radiate heat into space through a process called passive daytime radiative cooling (PDRC). Microscopic fiber design enhances both sunlight rejection and heat radiation for efficient cooling. This technology could help energy-efficient building cooling, reducing energy consumption and environmental impact.





Caterina Profaci, Scripps Research, studies PIEZO1, a mechanosensor highly concentrated in blood vessel cells (endothelial cells), focusing on its role in adult blood vessels. Her research investigates how PIEZO1 senses and responds to brain blood flow changes, particularly during heightened neuronal activity. Understanding PIEZO1's function could identify new therapeutic targets for protecting the brain from blood flow-related damage.





Andréa Hughes, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center/George Mason University, studies auroras on Mars and Venus, focusing on proton auroras caused by solar wind particles. Her research compares these auroras on planets lacking strong magnetic field like Earth to understand their formation and evolution. This work uses data from past and current space missions to analyze the auroras' appearance and changes over time. By examining how proton auroras relate to atmospheric loss, as seen on Mars, Dr. Hughes aims to further understand planetary evolution and how Earth could change in the future.





, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center/ , studies auroras on Mars and Venus, focusing on proton auroras caused by solar wind particles. Her research compares these auroras on planets lacking strong magnetic field like Earth to understand their formation and evolution. This work uses data from past and current space missions to analyze the auroras' appearance and changes over time. By examining how proton auroras relate to atmospheric loss, as seen on Mars, Dr. Hughes aims to further understand planetary evolution and how Earth could change in the future. Taylor Hersh, Oregon State University , studies how Arctic warming affects bowhead whales, focusing on changes in their vocalizations. Using underwater recordings, she analyzes bowhead whale songs to understand how warming impacts communication and social interactions. Her research illuminates bowhead whale behavior, including endangered populations, and reveals the complexity of their acoustic communication. Through outreach and mentoring, Dr. Hersh uses the bowhead whale to highlight the urgency of climate action.

"L'Oréal is committed to accelerating women's advancement in STEM by increasing representation, amplifying their accomplishments, and supporting the next generation of change-makers," said Marissa McGowan, Chief Sustainability Officer for L'Oréal North America. "We know these scientists' ideas and innovations will inform solutions from climate change and sustainable energy to human health and disease. Beyond their research, I am struck by their dedication to mentorship and representation, inspiring future scientists and redefining what women in science truly means."

The FWIS program, the U.S. component of the global L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science International Awards, embodies L'Oréal's belief in the essential role of women in science and aims to create community and connection for women postdoctoral researchers as they pursue ambitious research projects and attain leadership positions in their fields. Since 2003, the L'Oréal USA FWIS program has supported more than 100 remarkable women scientists, awarding over $5 million in grants.

L'Oréal USA will honor the 2024 For Women in Science recipients at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. on November 14, 2024. The ceremony will be emceed by a fellow woman in science, Kellie Gerardi, Astronaut and STEM Ambassador, whose work encourages all—and especially the next generation—of women in science.

Leading up to the awards ceremony, the group engages in three days of programming at esteemed scientific organizations including the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering & Medicine (NASEM). Experiences include mentorship and idea exchange with internationally recognized women in science, valuable training on public engagement and science policy, and the opportunity for candid conversation on career navigation and advancement in scientific fields.

"AAAS and L'Oréal USA's partnership over the last two decades has enabled more than 100 women to propel their scientific research and thrive across STEMM fields," said Travis York, Director of Inclusive STEMM Ecosystems for Equity & Diversity at the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). "The ongoing investment from and collaboration with L'Oréal USA remains fundamental to continuing our efforts to create pathways for women in science and thereby build a more excellent STEMM enterprise."

The candidates for the L'Oréal USA FWIS program are evaluated based on a number of factors including their research potential, scientific excellence, and their commitment to supporting future generations of women and girls in science. For more information about the L'Oréal USA 2024 For Women in Science Awardees or to apply for the 2025 program, please visit https://aaas.secure-platform.com/lorealfwis.

About L'Oréal USA

L'Oréal USA is the largest subsidiary of the L'Oréal Groupe, the world's leading beauty company. Through its management of over 35 iconic beauty brands, L'Oréal USA has generated more than $10 billion in sales annually. Products are available across all distribution channels including hair salons, department stores, mass market, pharmacies, medi-spas, e-commerce and more. L'Oréal USA's commitment to growth is generated through sustainable innovation and driven by the company's L'Oréal for the Future ambition which demonstrates sustainable development across the Group's value chain. The company is headquartered in New York City, employs more than 12,000 people, and operates administrative, research, manufacturing and distribution facilities across 16 states.

About For Women in Science

The L'Oréal USA For Women in Science (FWIS) fellowship program awards five women postdoctoral scientists annually with grants of $60,000 each for their contributions in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) fields and commitment to serving as role models for younger generations. Since 2003, L'Oréal USA's FWIS program has supported more than 100 outstanding female postdoctoral scientists from across the country, awarding over $5 million in grants. L'Oréal USA partners with the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) to manage the program's application and peer-review process. The program is the U.S. component of the L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science International Awards, a global philanthropy created in 1998 that has recognized and rewarded over 4,100 women scientists from more than 110 countries.

About AAAS

The American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) is one of the world's largest general scientific society and publisher of the journal Science, as well as Science Translational Medicine; Science Signaling; a digital, open-access journal, Science Advances; Science Immunology; and Science Robotics. AAAS was founded in 1848 and includes more than 250 affiliated societies and academies of science, serving 10 million individuals. Science has the largest paid circulation of any peer-reviewed general science journal in the world. The nonprofit AAAS is open to all and fulfills its mission to "advance science and serve society" through initiatives in science policy, international programs, science education, public engagement, and more. For additional information about AAAS, see www.aaas.org.

SOURCE L'Oreal USA