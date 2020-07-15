L'Oréal USA Receives Top Score On 2020 Disability Equality Index

"L'Oréal USA is committed to creating an accessible and inclusive workplace where individuals with disabilities are welcomed and positioned for success." said Angela Guy, Senior Vice President, Diversity & Inclusion, L'Oréal USA. "As a leader with my own disabilities, I know first-hand the value in building an open dialogue with the employee community to ensure that we are fostering a community where we all belong."

This evolving index objectively scores each corporation on a scale from 0 to 100 with a score of 100 representing the most inclusive. The DEI was developed collaboratively by Disability:IN and the AAPD in consultation with the appointed DEI Advisory Committee, and a diverse and voluntary group of experts in business, policy and disability advocacy.

"The best way to attract, retain and grow talent with disabilities is to create an accessible, inclusive workplace. This year's top scoring Disability Equality Index companies are demonstrating their commitment to many of the numerous leading disability inclusion practices featured in the DEI, recognizing that there's still room for improvement," said Jill Houghton, President & Chief Executive Officer, Disability:IN. "We are proud to have developed strong partnerships with corporate allies who are committed to advancing disability inclusion and equality across their businesses in the United States and around the world."

In 2020, 247 corporations utilized the Disability Equality Index (DEI) to benchmark their efforts. Participants were evaluated in the following categories: Culture & Leadership; Enterprise-Wide Access; Employment Practices (Benefits, Recruitment, Employment, Education, Retention & Advancement, Accommodations); Community Engagement; Supplier Diversity; and Non-U.S. Operations.

"AAPD is excited to see a record-breaking number of businesses prioritizing disability inclusion and promoting accessibility," said Helena Berger, President and CEO of AAPD. "As we approach the 29th anniversary of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), this year's DEI results will help businesses identify opportunities for improvement, as well as leverage their disability inclusion strategy as a competitive advantage — inching us closer to achieving the ADA's goal of economic self-sufficiency for every disabled American."

L'Oréal USA is dedicated to creating an inclusive workplace and has developed various initiatives to support its disabled employees, including the creation of its DiversABILITY Think Tank, an employee-led resource group dedicated to raising awareness and supporting the recruitment, advancement and retention of people with disabilities.

