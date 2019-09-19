Loren Brill named one of Inc.'s 2019 Female Founders 100

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. released its second annual Female Founders 100 list this week, honoring an influential, ambitious, and diverse group of 100 women who have transformed every major industry in America.

The final list honors entrepreneurs of every age, background and locale -- from early-stage founders with world-changing ideas to women who have taken companies public, sold them to big buyers, or have spent decades building and running their businesses. These women are building and leading innovative companies in a vast range of global industries, including tech, fashion, finance, fitness, consumer products, food, and more.

Loren Brill stands out as a Food Revolutionary changing what it means to be clean, convenient and delicious. After beating cancer, Loren made it her mission to eliminate processed foods from her diet. When she couldn't find delicious cookies made from clean ingredients, she decided to make her own - and Sweet Loren's was born. With a full lineup that is Certified Gluten Free, Certified Vegan, Dairy Free, Non-GMO Project Verified, Nut Free, Soy Free, 100% Whole Grain, and Kosher Pareve, Sweet Loren's delivers on delicious taste and convenience for millions of Americans who want to eat clean or have food allergies, sensitivities and evolving lifestyles and preferences. Sweet Loren's Cookie Dough is available in the refrigerated dough section of over 10,000 grocery stores including top retailers like Publix, Kroger, Albertsons, and Whole Foods.

"It's truly an honor to be featured in Inc.'s Female Founders 100 list and to share this recognition with amazing women changing the game in their industries. Anything is possible, regardless of gender. Nothing feels better than reaching millions of people and making them happy. Trust me when I say, cookie dough is just the beginning for Sweet Loren's!" – Loren

This recognition comes just weeks after Sweet Loren's was announced as #114 in the Inc. 5000 fastest growing private companies in America. The company also ranked #1 on this list as the fastest growing food and beverage company in NYC. To learn more and find where Sweet Loren's is sold near you, visit sweetlorens.com and follow @sweetlorens.

CONTACT: Jennifer Mezzapelle, jennifer@sweetlorens.com or hello@sweetlorens.com

ABOUT INC.

Introduced in 2018, the Female Founders 100 list quickly established itself as one of Inc.'s most esteemed franchises. Inc. editors and writers spent the past year researching a wealth of exciting and accomplished candidates for the list. The founders selected have each made their mark on their industry in the past year, by setting audacious goals or by achieving business milestones. Taken together, they represent the female-led future of business.

To see the complete list go to: https://www.inc.com/2019-female-founders-100. Inc.'s Female Founders 100 issue (October 2019) is available online now at https://www.inc.com/2019-female-founders-100 and on newsstands beginning September 24. Join the Female Founders 100 conversation using #FemaleFounders.

SOURCE Sweet Loren's

