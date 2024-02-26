Loretta Martinez Named Inaugural Senior Vice President and General Counsel of LMU

News provided by

Loyola Marymount University

26 Feb, 2024, 17:15 ET

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loretta P. Martinez, J.D., an accomplished attorney with more than 25 years of experience, primarily as general counsel in public and private higher education institutions, will be the inaugural senior vice president and general counsel of Loyola Marymount University.

As LMU's head legal officer, Martinez will be an integral member of the university's executive leadership team, addressing essential issues that impact the community, and providing counsel on legal matters, governance, and related topics. Her appointment is effective April 1, 2024.

Continue Reading
Loretta P. Martinez, J.D., an accomplished attorney with more than 25 years of experience, primarily as general counsel in public and private higher education institutions, joins LMU as inaugural senior vice president and general counsel.
Loretta P. Martinez, J.D., an accomplished attorney with more than 25 years of experience, primarily as general counsel in public and private higher education institutions, joins LMU as inaugural senior vice president and general counsel.

"SVP Martinez's breadth of knowledge and expertise will serve LMU well as we build an in-house legal function that proactively engages key leaders and units to assess and mitigate legal risk and optimize our legal compliance in support of our university's values, mission, and strategic goals," said LMU President Timothy Law Snyder, Ph.D. 

Martinez joins LMU from the University of New Mexico, where, as general counsel, she has led an office encompassing five campuses and the UNM Health System. She advises the Board of Regents, university president, CEO for the UNM Health System, campus chancellors, and senior leadership, and she oversees the public records office, privacy office, and some 100 cases in active litigation.

"I am excited to bring my background as a higher education general counsel to a university with LMU's national reputation and impact," Martinez said. "I resonate with LMU's Catholic, Jesuit, and Marymount mission and look forward to establishing a trusted legal resource that ensures that the university succeeds in accomplishing its strategic priorities, ultimately igniting a brighter world."

Prior to her arrival at the University of New Mexico, Martinez served as general counsel and vice chancellor for legal affairs at the City University of New York, where she led an in-house legal staff and collaborated with counterpart in-house counsels at several CUNY institutions. At Colorado College, Martinez served as general counsel and board secretary for more than eight years. 

She has also worked in the private sector, specializing in public and private P-20 education law, and served as outside general counsel to elected officials, Colorado cities and towns, and other governmental and private entities on a broad range of public law topics. Martinez earned her Juris Doctorate at Harvard Law School and her Bachelor of Arts in political science from Yale University. 

SOURCE Loyola Marymount University

Also from this source

LMU Names Brietta Clark, J.D., as Next Fritz B. Burns Dean of LMU Loyola Law School

LMU Names Brietta Clark, J.D., as Next Fritz B. Burns Dean of LMU Loyola Law School

In a historic move, Loyola Marymount University (LMU) announced that it has appointed Brietta Clark, J.D., as the new Fritz B. Burns Dean of LMU...
LMU Names Richard Fox as Dean of the Bellarmine College of Liberal Arts

LMU Names Richard Fox as Dean of the Bellarmine College of Liberal Arts

Richard Fox, a seasoned academic leader, professor, and leading scholar in the contemporary study of gender and politics, will be the next dean of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.