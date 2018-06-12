Lorex Recalls Three Models of Video Monitors Due to Burn Hazard

Name of Product: Lorex video monitors models LW2751, LW2752 and LW2962H

Hazard: The video monitor's batteries can overheat, swell and expand and cause the battery cover to open or come off and expose hot batteries, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled monitors and contact Lorex for instructions on receiving a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

Lorex toll-free at 844-265-7388 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.lorextechnology.com and click on "Product Recalls" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 22,000 (In addition, 4,300 were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves Lorex brand video monitors models LW2751, LW2752 and LW2962H used with surveillance video systems. The video monitors are black and were sold in two sizes; 7 inch wide by 5 inches tall and 9 inches wide by 6 inches tall. The video monitors contain a blue lithium polymer battery. "LOREX" is printed on the top left of the monitor screen. The model and serial numbers are printed on the top or on the back panel of the monitors. Only monitors with the following model and serial numbers are included in the recall.

Model Numbers Monitor Size Serial Number Ranges LW2751 7 inch WA01140315501-WA01140319000 WA02140417501-WA02140419000 WA0314050251-WA0314051250 WA0314060001-WA0314061500 WA03140627347-WA03140629346 WA03141222601-WA03141223169 WA04141223170-WA04141223350 LW2752 7 inch WA01140422265-WA01140423264 WA0214065501-WA0214066500 WA02140629347-WA02140630346 WA03141121501-WA03141122000 LW2962H 9 inch WA01140329001-WA01140332400 WA02140419001-WA021404220500 WA02140422001-WA02140422100 WA0314051251-W0314053250 WA0314061501-WA0314061618 WA0414061619-WA0414063000 WA04140623347-WA04140625346 WA0514112501-WA0514114000 WA05141122501-WA05141125000

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received 328 reports of the monitor battery overheating and/or expanding. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Best Buy stores nationwide and online at www.lorextechnology.com and other websites from April 2014 through March 2017. The video monitors were sold in bundles for between $150 and $330.

Importer: FLIR Commercial Systems Inc., of Goleta, Calif.

Manufacturer: RDI Technology (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd, of China

Manufactured in: China

In Conjunction With: Canada

Health Canada's press release is available at:

http://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2018/66874r-eng.php

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About U.S. CPSC:

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

