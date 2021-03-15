Lorex Technology Launches New 2K Wire-Free Security System

MARKHAM, ON, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lorex Technology , one of the most trusted brands in smart home security announced the launch of their 2K Wire-Free Security System, packing two times the image resolution and no monthly fees.

"What sets this system apart is that it was built with every aspect of an enhanced customer experience in mind. From double the screen resolution, to smart home integration, and color night vision with no monthly fees, this product provides customers better security and tremendous value," said Rich Zaglin, Sr. Director, Merchandising.

The Lorex 2K Wire-Free System is designed with flexibility in mind. With no wires to run, homeowners can get full home security coverage without clutter or difficulty accessing hard to reach power outlets. The whole system can be up and running in minutes. Wireless and compact, the Home Hub has a sleek design and provides homeowners the freedom to install up to six cameras indoors and outdoors.

The system works with Alexa as well as Google Assistant, offering the ability to control and activate features with nothing more than voice commands. Featuring a suite of deterrence technology, homeowners get important alerts whenever there is relevant motion thanks to advance person detection and the ability to fully customize notifications in the Lorex Home App. Homeowners can access and manage their 2K Wire-Free System and footage from the App anytime, anywhere.

By The Numbers:

2X: Double the resolution compared to other 1080p wire-free products. Outstanding 2K video is available day and night including color night vision under ambient lighting conditions.

$0: No annoying monthly fees for storing, accessing, and viewing security footage.

140°: The ultra-wide viewing angle allowing homeowners to see more of what matters to them.

6: Up to six months of battery life, and the number of cameras that can be paired with the Home Hub to power this system giving homeowners the ability to expand their coverage as needed. Enjoy the added flexibility to charge the battery without moving the camera or using any tools. Battery life can be extended by using Lorex's solar panel accessory (coming soon).

32GB: Providing months of reliable storage with the surveillance-class WD Purple™microSD™ card included. Centrally located in the Home Hub, you can safely and reliably store and access your recordings.

$349.99 USD: The MSRP of the Lorex 2K Wire-Free Security System with 2 cameras. Available at Lorex.com and other fine retailers. Bundles with additional camera configurations coming soon.

About Lorex Technology

For 30 years, Lorex Technology has been one of the most trusted names in home and business security.

Lorex has always focused on developing innovative surveillance products that safeguard and enhance consumers' lives. With a renewed focus on attractive, high-performing secure and private smart home products, Lorex provides a fully-tailored, best-in-class smart home ecosystem. To learn more about Lorex, visit www.lorex.com .

