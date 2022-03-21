Lorex Technology Unveils the 2K Pan-Tilt Outdoor Wi-Fi Security Camera

Complete 360° coverage with a single camera

MARKHAM, ON, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lorex Technology, one of the most trusted names in home security, is announcing a new addition to their line of smart home monitoring products; the 2K Pan-Tilt Outdoor Security Camera, designed to deliver panoramic sightlines with its 360° viewing angle.

The 2K Pan-Tilt Outdoor Security Camera offers vertical and horizontal rotation, which is remotely controlled through the Lorex Homeä app. The camera can be moved side to side and up and down expanding the video coverage, eliminating blind spots. The 2K Resolution with 4MP image sensor delivers enhanced video clarity, while Digital Zoom allows the user to zoom in and out on details near and far.

"We wanted to create a camera that was easy to use and capable of monitoring large outdoor spaces, while eliminating blind spots for our customers. It was also important to provide flexible connectivity and integration across platforms with our Fusion NVR, Lorex Smart Home Security Center, as well as 3rd party devices." said Leroy Lo, IoT Product Manager at Lorex.

Convenience is key, and the camera is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant, enabling owners to control and activate features with simple voice commands.

Delivering around-the-clock coverage, the camera's Color Night Vision delivers clear colored video at night, revealing crucial details in video footage.

For an added layer of security, the camera hosts deterrence features such as motion-activated warning lights and a remote-triggered siren. The LED lights illuminate the premises when motion is detected and the siren can be activated through the Lorex Home app to deter uninvited individuals. With 2-Way Talk, the homeowner can easily speak to anyone on their property through the camera's built-in microphone and speaker.

Flexible by design, the Pan-Tilt Security Camera comes with multiple mounting options to provide an optimal viewing angle. The included mounting bracket enables versatile mounting options such as on a pole, ceiling, or wall as desired.

As part of the Fusion Collection, the user can expand their system with the ability to combine Lorex Wired and Wi-Fi Security cameras together to create a personalized monitoring solution. Being a Fusion-enabled device, this allows the user to pair the Pan-Tilt Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera to a Lorex Fusion recorder to take advantage of 24/7 continuous recording.

Featuring private and secure local storage with the included 32GB MicroSD, the user can take full advantage of all camera features and view video recordings with No monthly fees.

The Lorex 2K Pan-Tilt Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera retails for $149.99 and is now available for pre-sale on Lorex.com and coming soon to other retailers.

About Lorex Technology

Lorex is committed to safeguarding the people, property, and potential found in homes and businesses. Founded in Canada, we have a team of professionals across North America devoted to the design, development, and deployment of ingenious smart home security and monitoring solutions that enhance our customers' lifestyles and sense of well-being. We provide a fully tailored, best-in-class ecosystem for private and commercial requirements, that has earned us the trust of our customers for over 30 years.

To learn more about our commitment, visit www.lorex.com.

Media Contact:

Interdependence PR for Lorex

(949) 777-2485

[email protected]

