Lori K Bath of Valparaiso, Indiana, Recognized Among The Top Customer Service Leaders In The Residential Construction Industry

VALPARAISO, Ind., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lori K Bath, Lori K Bath of Valparaiso, Indiana, received a 2024 Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality for demonstrating exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry.

Since 2005, GuildQuality, an Atlanta-based third-party customer satisfaction surveying company, has powered the Guildmaster Award to recognize and celebrate home building, remodeling, and contracting professionals demonstrating the highest level of customer service within the U.S. and Canada.

Out of nearly 2,000 eligible applicants, Lori K Bath is one of 400+ businesses within the residential construction industry recognized by GuildQuality for consistently delivering superior customer care.

In determining which businesses received the 2024 Guildmaster Award, GuildQuality reviewed thousands of survey responses submitted by customers of Guildmaster candidates and considered two primary metrics for each candidate: the percentage of customers stating they would recommend the business to a friend and the percentage of customers who responded.

Lori K Bath achieved a recommendation rate of 90% or above from their customers surveyed by GuildQuality.

"The Lori K Bath family is grateful for the nomination for the Guildmaster Award, and we're incredibly thankful for receiving it this year. We are excited to share our remodeling expertise with the NWI area and revitalize the way that homeowners view remodeling. This award showcases our dedication to continued excellence, and we're excited to see what the future holds for us and our customers. Thank you, GuildQuality. And thank you to our local community for giving us this amazing opportunity!"

For more on the 2024 Guildmaster Award and qualifications, visit www.guildquality.com/guildmaster/.

About Lori K Bath

Lori K Bath is the #1 rated bathroom remodeling company in Northwest Indiana, with an unwavering commitment to the communities it serves. Founded with the spirit of its namesake at its core, Lori K Bath delivers custom-made, quality bathrooms with a heart. From the initial design to the final installation, every step is executed with precision, care, and a personal touch. Learn more about Lori K Bath at www.lorikbath.com.

Contact:

Dan O'Callaghan

Lori K Bath

219-203-1777

[email protected]

www.lorikbath.com

SOURCE Lori K Bath