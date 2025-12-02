Lori K Bath Recognized as a 2025 Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave

VALPARAISO, Ind., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lori K Bath, Northwest Indiana's leading bathroom remodeling company, has been recognized as a 2025 Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave, an annual award honoring the local businesses neighbors love and trust most.

As a Neighborhood Fave winner, Lori K Bath will receive expanded visibility on the Nextdoor app, a Neighborhood Fave badge on their Nextdoor Business Page, and an official "2025 Neighborhood Faves Winner" sticker to display in their showroom.

"Local businesses are the cornerstone of our communities, and the Neighborhood Faves awards are our way of celebrating the establishments that neighbors love most," said Nirav Tolia, CEO of Nextdoor. "We are proud to recognize this year's winners for their outstanding contributions. Being a Neighborhood Fave is a powerful testament to the meaningful impact they have on their communities every day."

Winners are selected based on the volume of neighbor "Faves" and recommendations submitted throughout the year, making this recognition a direct reflection of community appreciation and support.

Lori K Bath Shares Their Appreciation

"Our entire team is incredibly grateful for this recognition," said Dan O'Callaghan, co-founder of Lori K Bath. "Northwest Indiana homeowners put their trust in us to transform their bathrooms, and we take that responsibility to heart. Earning this award from our community reinforces our mission to provide premium craftsmanship, luxury products, and an unmatched customer experience."

The complete list of 2025 winning businesses can be found at nextdoor.com/favorites.

To learn more about Lori K Bath, visit https://lorikbath.com. To view their Nextdoor Business Page, visit https://nextdoor.com/pages/lori-k-bath-valparaiso-in/.

Join the neighborhood network by downloading the Nextdoor app in your preferred app store or visiting nextdoor.com.

About Lori K Bath

Lori K Bath is a home remodeling company based in Valparaiso, Indiana, offering award-winning bathroom transformations, custom designs, and service rooted in family values. Since its founding in 2018, the company has served Northwest Indiana with honesty, innovation, and a passion for its craft. Lori K Bath proudly operates without subcontractors and backs every installation with lifetime warranties.

