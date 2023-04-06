Lori Van Dusen #1 on Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors 2023 List

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CEO and Founder of LVW Advisors, an independent financial advisory firm, has been named the top private wealth advisor in New York – NY State on the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors 2023 list.

Van Dusen and LVW Advisors have been named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for five consecutive years and the America's Top Wealth Advisors list for six years running.

"I'm grateful for the recognition from Forbes. But LVW's overall success is due, in large part, to our team's ability to put in place the client-centric fiduciary practices I developed over two decades ago. I share these honors with our dedicated wealth advisors and staff who fuel our drive for excellence."

Forbes rankings of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors and America's Top Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, are based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, gained through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews, along with quantitative data.

To be considered for the Best-in-State list, advisors were required to have at least seven years of experience, and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their approach to working with clients. SHOOK received more than 39,000 nominations for this year's list and invited more than 22,000 nominees to complete an online survey.

About LVW Advisors

LVW Advisors is a Rochester, NY-based independent financial advisory firm serving wealthy families and nonprofit institutions nationwide. To learn more about The Art of Serious Investing, visit lvwadvisors.com.

Forbes' Best-in-State Wealth Advisors awarded April 2023 based on data provided by LVW Advisors as of June 30, 2022. For purposes of the Forbes ranking, New York – NY State excludes NY City. No payments were made in connection with placement on the Forbes rankings. LVW Advisors purchased a digital marketing package from Forbes and SHOOK Research in 2023. Additional disclosure regarding rankings and awards can be found at lvwadvisors.com/disclosure.

Media Contact: Jay Scott, [email protected], 484-695-3774

