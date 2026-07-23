Lorikeet Names Jerry Brooner Chief Revenue Officer to Scale Its AI Concierge Platform Across Fintech, Healthcare, and Insurance

Former Dropbox, SAP, and Decagon go-to-market leader will bring Lorikeet's AI concierge to more regulated teams resolving their hardest support cases.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lorikeet, the AI concierge platform for complex, regulated businesses, today announced that Jerry Brooner has joined as Chief Revenue Officer. Brooner will lead Lorikeet's sales, marketing, forward-deployed engineering, and partnerships teams as the company expands across fintech, healthcare, and insurance.

Jerry Brooner, Lorikeet CRO Jamie Hall, Lorikeet Co-Founder Steve Hind, Lorikeet Co-Founder and CEO

Companies in high-stakes categories use Lorikeet to resolve complex cases end to end, accurately and within their regulatory guardrails. When a user asks why an account is frozen or whether a claim is covered, the answer has to be right the first time. Most AI support tools are measured on deflection; Lorikeet is measured on resolution.

"Our customers trust Lorikeet with the cases where a wrong answer has real consequences. Jerry has spent his career selling to buyers who are embracing the risk and reward of transformative technology, and he starts with a focus on their needs, not our pitch," said Steve Hind, Lorikeet cofounder and CEO.

Brooner brings more than two decades of enterprise go-to-market leadership. He built Dropbox's strategic enterprise business in North America from two people to over 250 and roughly $175 million in revenue, and led the Americas through its IPO. He was CRO of Scout RFP through its acquisition by Workday, President of Global Field Operations at Enable through 20x growth from Series A to Series E, and spent a decade at SAP selling to the world's largest regulated enterprises.

"Lorikeet stood out because the product holds up in the hardest support environments, the regulated ones where the answer has to be right. My job is to bring it to many more of those teams, and I'm looking forward to building that here," said Brooner.

About Lorikeet

Lorikeet is the AI concierge platform that resolves complex customer issues end to end within each company's guardrails, for digital-native scale-ups in regulated industries like fintech, healthcare, and insurance. Co-founded by CEO Steve Hind (previously at Stripe) and Jamie Hall (one of the earliest LLM researchers at Google Brain), Lorikeet has teams in Sydney, the US, and the UK. Learn more at lorikeetcx.ai.

SOURCE Lorikeet