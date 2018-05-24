Los Altos SD and ForeFront Power celebrate completion of nine solar canopy systems

LASD is receiving solar energy at no upfront cost and without the use of bond funds using a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) framework with ForeFront Power. Through a PPA, ForeFront Power is responsible for all project financing, engineering, construction, operations, and maintenance for a 20-year project term. As a result, the solar portfolio is expected to save the District over $175,000 annually and up to $2.7 million within the first ten years of operation.

"The Los Altos School District has a history of financial prudence and commitment to providing top-notch education for every single one of our students. The completion of this project immediately begins a cost savings that will contribute to quality education in all of our schools," said Superintendent, Jeff Baier.

Understanding the importance of a stable learning environment, ForeFront Power coordinated closely with LASD to construct and complete the systems during the school year with minimal impact to school activities.

"Not only were our projects successfully completed, but we also gained infrastructure for future electric vehicle charging and improved ADA compliance. The cost savings are crucial and a great benefit for our students and teachers," said LASD Chief Business Official Randy Kenyon. "The ForeFront Power team went above and beyond the original project scope."

ForeFront Power included Data Acquisition Systems (DAS) that integrate with online system performance monitoring software and flat screen televisions that were installed in the front office of each school. All schools will also receive free solar energy lesson plans and curricula through ForeFront Power's exclusive partnership with Schools Power. These lesson plans promote a technical understanding of solar energy as well as career and college readiness training to prepare the next generation of leaders for solar jobs.

"These projects highlight our desire to fully integrate solar energy into the learning environment at each school," said ForeFront Power Chief Strategy Officer, Daniel Taylor. "From shade on the playground to hands-on activities in the classroom, we hope students will understand the myriad impacts of on-site solar energy."

These nine solar projects are expected to offset the equivalent of 1,754 tons of carbon dioxide avoidance or 336 cars taken off the road for the first year of production – per the EPA Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator.

For more information about ForeFront Power and solar energy for schools, visit k12.forefrontpower.com.

About Los Altos School District

Los Altos School District operates seven elementary and two junior high schools and is a top-rated school district in the State of California. LASD serves more than 4,500 K-8 students from portions of Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Mountain View and Palo Alto. All nine schools in LASD have been recognized as California Distinguished Schools and/or National Blue Ribbon Schools. LASD is nationally recognized as a leader in educational innovation and for its many awards. Read more about LASD programs at iLearn Blogspot and follow on Twitter @lasdk8.

About ForeFront Power

The ForeFront Power team has more than a decade of renewable industry experience, serving business, public sector, and wholesale power customers around the world. Our team has developed over 800 MW of capacity across more than 1,000 projects, targeted on assisting public sector agencies and C&I firms to deliver the most impactful behind-the-meter, off-site, and wholesale solutions. ForeFront Power is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui & Co., Ltd., a global energy infrastructure and investment leader.

