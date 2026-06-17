Los Angeles Bariatric and General Surgeon Dr. Sepehr Lalezari Named to Los Angeles Magazine's 2026 Top Doctors List

Dr. Sepehr Lalezari of Lalezari Surgical, a fellowship-trained bariatric and minimally invasive surgeon in Los Angeles, has been recognized on Los Angeles Magazine's 2026 Top Doctors list and featured in the publication's accompanying physician article. The annual, peer-reviewed honor reflects his continued commitment to advanced, minimally invasive surgical care and patient-centered outcomes across the greater Los Angeles area.

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Sepehr Lalezari, MD, FACS, founder of Lalezari Surgical and a board-certified bariatric and minimally invasive surgeon, has been named to Los Angeles Magazine's 2026 Top Doctors list. He was also featured as one of the physicians profiled in the publication's accompanying Top Doctors article, which highlights select specialists from the magazine's annual countywide roundup of leading doctors across a wide range of medical specialties.

Dr. Sepehr Lalezari

Los Angeles Magazine's Top Doctors list is compiled and vetted by Data Joe LLC through an annual countywide peer-to-peer survey in which practicing physicians nominate the doctors they consider most worthy of recognition. Nominees are cross-checked against California Medical Board licensing records as part of the selection process, making the list a widely referenced resource for patients seeking experienced specialists throughout Los Angeles County.

At Lalezari Surgical, Dr. Lalezari focuses on minimally invasive approaches to surgical care, including laparoscopic, endoscopic, robotic-assisted, and single-site techniques. His practice spans bariatric and weight-loss surgery — including sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, and revisional procedures — as well as general surgery for hernia, reflux and GERD, gallbladder, colorectal, hemorrhoid, and soft-tissue conditions. These approaches are designed to reduce post-operative pain, minimize scarring, and support a faster return to daily life.

A Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Dr. Lalezari is double board-certified by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Obesity Medicine. He completed his fellowship in bariatric and minimally invasive surgery at Johns Hopkins Medicine, where he later served as an instructor, and has authored numerous publications contributing to the field of surgery. The 2026 listing adds to his prior recognition as a Los Angeles Magazine Top Doctor from 2021 through 2024 and as a SuperDoctors Rising Star from 2023 through 2025.

"Being included among Los Angeles Magazine's Top Doctors is an honor I don't take lightly," said Dr. Lalezari. "Recognition like this reflects the trust my patients place in our team and our shared commitment to safe, thoughtful, minimally invasive surgical care. My goal has always been to help people improve their health and quality of life, and to be recognized by my peers in the Los Angeles medical community is deeply meaningful."

Patients can learn more about Dr. Lalezari and the services offered at Lalezari Surgical by visiting www.lalezarisurgical.com.

More About Dr. Sepehr Lalezari

Dr. Sepehr Lalezari is a double board-certified physician by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Obesity Medicine. A Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS), he graduated magna cum laude and two years early from UCLA with a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience before earning his medical degree from St. George's University School of Medicine. He completed surgical training at institutions across the United States, including Minnesota's Mayo Clinic, and went on to complete a fellowship in bariatric and minimally invasive surgery at Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore, where he trained in robotic, endoscopic, and single-site surgical techniques and later served as an instructor. At Lalezari Surgical, he provides advanced bariatric, general, and minimally invasive surgical care to patients throughout the greater Los Angeles area, with hospital affiliations including Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, and Dignity Health St. Mary's Hospital. He is also the founder of Bariatric Guru, an educational resource focused on nutritional support and supplementation for patients undergoing weight-loss treatment.

For more information about Dr. Sepehr Lalezari or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.lalezarisurgical.com.

Media Contact

Dr. Sepehr Lalezari

Lalezari Surgical

(213) 545-1656

https://lalezarisurgical.com

SOURCE Lalezari Surgical