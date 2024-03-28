Los Angeles Business Journal Recognizes Equinox Strategy Partners' Lana Manganiello as a DE&I Champion

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Equinox Strategy Partners' Managing Director Lana Manganiello has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal at its annual 'Diversity, Equity + Inclusion Symposium & Awards' and honored as a nominee. The 2024 awards ceremony, held on March 21st, once again recognized leaders in the LA region who have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to advancing diversity, inclusion, and equity in the workplace and business leadership.

Jonathan R. Fitzgarrald, Managing Partner at Equinox Strategy Partners, expressed pride in Lana's continued recognition, stating, "Lana's dedication to integrating DE&I principles into our operations and client work exemplifies our firm's mission. Her leadership not only fosters a culture of belonging within the legal community but also sets a benchmark for the industry."

Championing DE&I focused initiatives, Manganiello has notably partnered with the Los Angeles County Bar Association to author the influential Early Career Attorney Report. This work, coupled with her roles on the boards of Counsel for Justice and the San Diego County Bar Foundation, as well as her position as a Board Chair of the Legal Marketing Association's Western Region, underscores her holistic approach to promoting diversity within the legal sector.

Manganiello's work masterfully intersects business development with DEI principles, presenting a transformative approach for the legal profession. Recognizing the critical juncture at which the legal community stands, Manganiello leverages business development skills as a powerful mechanism to foster inclusivity and drive significant change. Her methodology focuses on empowering lawyers—especially those from diverse backgrounds—with the tools for self-awareness, strategic networking, and clear communication. This empowerment enables attorneys to navigate their careers with autonomy, building practices that not only reflect their values but also contribute to a more equitable legal landscape.

EQUINOX STRATEGY PARTNERS provides service professionals in law, accounting and business management firms with strategies for growth. With offices in Los Angeles, San Diego and New York, their professionals provide firms nationwide with training, coaching and consulting for driving revenue and boosting market visibility.

