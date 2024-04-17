EQUINOX STRATEGY PARTNERS' JONATHAN FITZGARRALD AND LANA MANGANIELLO NAMED GLOBAL LEADERS IN LEGAL STRATEGY & CONSULTING FOR SECOND STRAIGHT YEAR

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinox Strategy Partners' Managing Partner Jonathan Fitzgarrald and Managing Director Lana Manganiello have been recognized in Lawdragon's "2024 Global 100 Leaders in Legal Strategy & Consulting." Fitzgarrald has been chosen as one of only two honorees in the Strategic Marketing Consulting category. Manganiello is the only honoree selected in the Management & Leadership category. This is the second year in a row that Fitzgarrald and Manganiello have received these recognitions.

"This year's guide salutes the professionals who build and transform billion-dollar law firms and who challenge law firm leaders to not just build bigger, but also better," states the publisher.

Fitzgarrald is a longtime leader of the Legal Marketing Association and served on the board of advisors of the Legal Sales and Service Organization. He spent nearly 20 years in-house at various firms, directing business development, marketing, public relations and communications. Nearly eight of those years were spent as Chief Business Development Officer at Greenberg Glusker, a full-service law firm. Fitzgarrald is a Fellow of the College of Law Practice Management, was recently was featured in Los Angeles Business Journal's "Leaders of Influence: Thriving in Their 40s" and named a "Business Visionary" by the Los Angeles Times.

Manganiello has devoted over 15 years to coaching and training new and experienced lawyers and other service professionals on topics related to annual business planning, business development, and marketing. She has recently been recognized as a DE&I Champion" by Los Angeles Business Journal, "Diversity Champion" by Consulting Magazine and named a 'Inspirational Woman' by the Los Angeles Times. Manganiello volunteers her time as Incoming President on the Board of Directors and Chair of the Marketing Committee for Counsel for Justice, the Los Angeles County Bar Association's pro-bono arm providing equal access to legal services in the community. She also serves on the Board of Directors for the San Diego County Bar Foundation and is the Membership Chair of the Legal Marketing Association's Western Regional Board of Directors. Manganiello serves on the Professional Development Section Committee and DEI Section Committee of the National Association for Law Placement (NALP).

Equinox Strategy Partners, headquartered in Los Angeles with additional offices in New York and San Diego, concentrates on training and coaching lawyers and firms. Manganiello and the team at Equinox Strategy Partners facilitate 12-month, professional and business development coaching and training programs that instill the relationship development and client service skills required to build a fulfilling practice and to thrive in the legal profession.

SOURCE EQUINOX STRATEGY PARTNERS