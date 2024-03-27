LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL RECOGNIZES SCALI RASMUSSEN AS DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION TEAM LEADER

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of its continuing commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion within the firm and the broader community, Scali Rasumussen has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as a nominee for its Diversity, Equity + Inclusion Awards. The awards honor diversity, inclusion, and equity champions in the Los Angeles region for their ongoing efforts to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace and business leadership while simultaneously creating an inclusive environment that enables diversity and equity to thrive. "It is truly an honor to shine the spotlight on these terrific leaders and organizations within the Los Angeles Business community," says the publisher.

"This honor recognizes our firm's dedication to our clients and team to continuously strive for an environment where our unique experiences and perspectives are supported, heard, and valued," says Founder and Managing Shareholder Christian Scali. "We know that diversity is not just a goal to achieve, but an essential element that enriches our perspectives, strengthens our teams, and enhances the quality of our services."

The Los Angeles Business Journal named Scali Rasmussen as one of the most admired law firms in 2020 and 2022. Entrepreneurs and business owners in automotive, retail, manufacturing and distribution, hospitality, and a host of other sectors count on Scali Rasmussen to manage the full range of legal issues that thriving companies encounter. Known as business attorneys with uncommonly good sense, the firm's counsel includes big-picture perspectives and industry insights that keep clients protected and moving forward.

About Scali Rasmussen

Named one of the "Most Admired Law Firms" by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Scali Rasmussen, PC serves businesses across California as trusted legal advisors. Our standard-setting, legal solutions for the automotive industry and dealer franchise relationship prevent issues from becoming hurdles. With a niche practice advising Italian enterprises entering U.S. markets, the firm provides in-depth counsel on business litigation, cybersecurity, trade secret misappropriation and corporate shareholder and partnership disputes.

