Los Angeles Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert Named 2020 Pepsi® Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year

The No. 6 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, Herbert recorded the most touchdown passes (31), most completions (396) and second-most passing yards (4,336) by a rookie quarterback in NFL history. He recorded eight games with at least 300 passing yards, tied for the third-most in the league this season, and surpassed ANDREW LUCK (six games in 2012) for the most 300-yard passing games by a rookie quarterback in NFL history. Herbert, who also had five rushing touchdowns, surpassed previous Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year winner CAM NEWTON [35 touchdowns (21 passing, 14 rushing) in 2011] for the most combined passing and rushing touchdowns by a rookie quarterback in NFL history.

Herbert was one of five finalists nominated for this honor. The other finalists were Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Jaguars running back James Robinson, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Washington defensive end Chase Young.

The five finalists were selected for their outstanding performances through the 2020 NFL season. Each week, five nominees were chosen for the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week and fans voted for the winner on NFL.com. Those results were used to help determine the finalists.

This is Pepsi's 20th year as the official soft drink sponsor of the NFL and the 19th year that Pepsi will present the NFL Rookie of the Week and NFL Rookie of the Year award. In the first year where fans could vote online and through Twitter, the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year award had more votes than any other year in the 19 year history.

2020 PEPSI ZERO SUGAR NFL ROOKIE OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

PLAYER POSITION TEAM Justin Herbert Quarterback Los Angeles Chargers Justin Jefferson Wide Receiver Minnesota Vikings James Robinson Running Back Jacksonville Jaguars Jonathan Taylor Running Back Indianapolis Colts Chase Young Defensive End Washington Football Team

About PepsiCo :

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

SOURCE PepsiCo

Related Links

https://www.pepsico.com

